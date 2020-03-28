Huge Nintendo Switch news: everything announced during Nintendo Direct this week

A Nintendo Switch 2 or Switch Pro release will likely be some time away. We heard a report earlier this year a new Switch console was setting up for a Christmas 2020 showdown with PS5 and Xbox Series X, but that all may have changed due to the global health crisis.

However, the pandemic hasn’t stopped Nintendo going live with a surprise Nintendo Direct live-stream, in order to announce a whole plethora of games coming to the Nintendo Switch over the course of the coming year.

Unfortunately, we can save you some time now and tell you The Legend of Zelda: Breath Of The Wild 2 – reportedly being saved for a next-gen Switch release – was not present, but there’s plenty of exciting details to go around. First up was a trailer for Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive Edition, which teased new content and updated graphics for the action RPG. The game is all set to launch May 29th.

2K Games is porting some of its most successful titles to the Switch, with the XCOM 2 Collection, the Borderlands Legendary Collection comprising looter-shooter games Borderlands 1&2 and Borderlands: The Pre-Sequel. All three BioShock games will also be available, both as part of BioShock: The Collection and separately, if you don’t fancy buying in bulk.

The remastered port of the Xenoblade Chronicles is coming to Switch (Image credit: Nintendo)

Other ports from older generations include the smash ‘n’ crash Burnout Paradise, the racing sim for gamers that identify more with Fast and Furious than Gran Turismo, and a pair of Star Wars ports. Star Wars Episode 1 Racer, the old podracing arcade game, will arrive on Switch completely remastered, as will Star Wars Jedi Knight: Jedi Academy.

Aside from new releases set to come this year, several of the new games will be available from right now. A new Rhythm Game mode for Ring Fit Adventure, the Panzer Dragoon: Remake with retooled control system and updated graphics and the Switch adaptation of Shinsekai: Into The Depths, which was an Apple arcade exclusive, are all available now.

No new Breath Of The Wild 2 information, unfortunately... (Image credit: Nintendo)

So with no announcement of some of the most anticipated games ushc as Breath of the Wild 2, or no hint of a Switch Pro or Switch 2, the PS5 and Xbox Series X launches are going unchallenged by Nintendo. Which makes sense: Nintendo has always chosen to follow its own path, and it would want its own next-gen console launch not to compete with the two (other) big players in the industry.

