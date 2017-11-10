How to make an iPhone X appear see-through

The Apple iPhone X is a big deal on the interwebs already, then someone went and gave it the power of near invisibility - it was always going to get love. But how do you do it?

Making an iPhone X go see-through can’t be easy, right? Wrong. Okay, before we go on, this isn’t a super smart way to hack your iPhone’s camera and screen to always appear see-through. Rather it’s a way to create a cool look that makes it seem like the phone has no front and you’re peering right into its core.

This works by displaying an image of the innards of the iPhone X on the display. The image was obtained by the teardown pros over at iFixit. You simply need to head over to get the image from the iFixit site , then you can save it to your iPhone X where you can set it as the wallpaper.

Thanks to that edge-to-edge bezel-free display on the iPhone X, this wallpaper, at first glance, really does look cool. There is also an option for an x-ray style shot too which looks really impressive. Of course when you look closer there’s the clock and quick access icons, but it’s still impressive.

By going into Settings on your iPhone you can then go to Wallpapers where recent photos are displayed as options. As long as you saved the image from the site using your phone it’ll be right there for you to select. Simple. Now all you need to do is go show it off to your mates, and people at work, and on the bus, in a line, online and on and on.