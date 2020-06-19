How to live stream Tottenham vs Man United in the Premier League from anywhere right NOW!

Friday Night Football doesn't come much bigger than this Premier League restart clash - Spurs vs Man U. It's live on Sky and Now TV (currently with a 25% discount) in the UK, and we're here to tell you your Tottenham vs Man United live stream options – regardless of where in the world you are.

Both sides have it all to play for over the course of their remaining 10 games, with Champions League places still very much up for grabs. And a win tonight at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium will get the ball rolling perfectly.

As ever, José Mourinho will be the centre of attention as he 'welcomes' his old club Manchester United. With Spurs 8th in the table, it's fair to say that he hasn't had quite the desired impact fans hoped for since taking the helm from Mauricio Pochettino last November. In a way, the enforced break for coronavirus couldn't have come at a better time – Tottenham were winless in three immediately prior, including a loss at home to Wolves and a draw with Burnley. At least talismanic captain Harry Kane will return from injury.

Despite almost constant criticism from the press and terraces, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has led United to fifth in the league. Conversely to Spurs, they came into the break with a huge Manchester derby win and will be confident that newly anointed national treasure Marcus Rashford can turn on the style on the pitch today - he scored twice in the reverse fixture at Old Trafford just before Christmas.

Want to know how to watch this intriguing Premier League game tonight? Keep reading to discover how to live stream Tottenham vs Man United tonight.

What time does Spurs vs Man United kick-off?

Norwich City vs Southampton is the first Friday Night Football game on tonight at 6pm, then all eyes turn to North London to watch Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester United at 8.15pm BST.

Live stream Tottenham vs Man United from abroad

If you find yourself outside your home country today and don't want to miss your domestic Premier League live stream (more on which below), you'll find that access is blocked due to geo-restrictions. The only way we know of to get around this is by downloading and installing the best VPN you can.

The software allows you to virtually change your IP address to a server in another country so you appear to be in a completely different location. Plus, it's encrypted, making it a safer, anonymous way to use the internet.

We've tested all the major VPNs and can recommend ExpressVPN as the best option currently available. For starters, it has the benefit of a 30-day money back guarantee and is the #1 rated best VPN in the world right now thanks to its seamless connection speeds, strong security levels and sheer simplicity to use. You can watch on loads of devices at once including Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, PC, Mac, iPhone, Android phone, iPads, tablets etc and you'll also get 3 months free and 49% off if you sign up to an annual plan. Check out ExpressVPN Once it's been downloaded and installed, open the app and select a server location (it's super easy) of a country that is showing the match as listed below.

How to live stream Tottenham vs Man United in the UK

The world may feel like a different place now, but some things never seem to change and this game will be shown on TVs and online via Sky Sports Main Event and the Sky Go app. Sky has got a coverage of both games today, so you can watch Norwich vs Southampton first, and then live stream Tottenham vs Man United straight afterwards with a 8.15pm kick-off. All is not lost if you're not a Sky subscriber. Now TV can come to your rescue. Pay £9.99 if all you want is a day pass to all the Sky Sports channels on your TV or mobile device. Or, for the best value way of watching the remainder of the season, Now TV is currently running a promotion whereby you can get the next three months for a one-off £25 (so that's a 25% discount). That will get you all of Sky's coverage of Premier League football, Test cricket, PGA golf, Formula 1 and all the rest of the sport reemerging onto our screens. If you find yourself outside the UK but still want to watch via Sky or Now, you'll find that access is blocked due to geo-restrictions. The way to get around this is by downloading and installing a VPN as described above.

Where else has a Tottenham vs Manchester United live stream?

UK-based football fans aren't the only ones delighted that Premier League action is back - it's the most watched league in the world and so of course there is domestic coverage in pretty much every country. We won't go into the details of every single country here, but here are your watching options in some of the biggest English-speaking footy loving nations around the globe:

Watch the Premier League in the US

NBC is the official Premier League broadcaster in the US, with the likes of Sling TV offering shorter subscription services for as little as $20 for a month if you don't want to commit to cable. Kick-off is 3.15pm ET / 12.15pm PT.

Watch the Premier League in Canada

If you're a big sport fan in Canada, then you probably already know about the DAZN streaming service, which is picking up a growing roster of sport rights. It's showing all the Premier League games this season. And, if you just want to give it a try, then there's a 30-day FREE TRIAL to get stuck into, too!

Watch the Premier League in Australia

Expat? Or just prefer your soccer action a bit higher in quality than the A-League? Then you'll want to grab an Optus Sports subscription. It costs $15 a month (not bad, considering you get every single game) and can be watched on TV, mobile, laptops, Chromecast and more. But you'll have to be up nice and early for the 5.15am AEST kick-off time!

Watch the Premier League in New Zealand

Sky hasn't got its mitts on the Premier League in New Zealand - Spark Sport is the place to catch the action with a 7.15am start time. There's even a one month free trial to enjoy, before the $20 monthly bills kick in.