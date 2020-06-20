How to live stream Bournemouth vs Crystal Palace FREE on the BBC and from anywhere

Did you ever think you'd see the day? Premier League football on the BBC! And while Bournemouth vs Crystal Palace may not seem like the most auspicious fixture for the Beeb's debut (apologies, Cherries and Eagles fans), it still feels like a dream come true for armchair football fans that have managed to repel the advances from Sky and BT over the years.

Yep, tonight you can live stream Bournemouth vs Crystal Palace on the BBC - and we'll explain your options for watching - no matter where in the world you happen to be today.

Whether you're a die-hard supporter of these sides or a fair-weather fan that's just turning up to remind themselves what Gary Lineker looks like fronting live football, let us remind you where these clubs find themselves. It wasn't meant to be like this for the affable Eddie Howe's AFC Bournemouth. This was supposed to be the season where they consolidated their four years in the Premier and push on to bigger things - but instead they're sat precariously at the top of the relegation zone, and winless in the four games immediately preceding lockdown. Can they bounce back with a crucial three points today?

Conversely, Palace were high on many pundits' lists as potential relegation candidates themselves at the start of the season. But with the help of Jordan Ayew's goals and Wilfried Zaha's talent, Roy Hodgson's men are sitting comfortably in mid-table. With three 1-0 wins on the trot under their belts, a few more could have them bothering the European positions.

So that's your Saturday evening sorted then - free Premier League on the BBC. Keep reading to discover how to live stream Bournemouth vs Crystal Palace from anywhere.

What time does Bournemouth vs Crystal Palace kick-off?

Talk about prime time! The BBC has to wait until 7.45pm BST on Saturday night to make its Premier League berth, with build-up for Bournemouth vs Crystal Palace starting on BBC One half an hour before.

Sorry if this is getting boring, but let us dwell on this moment just a little bit longer. Premier League footy...on the BBC! So BBC One is your destination of choice if you're in the UK and wanting to settle down for a Saturday evening of free top-flight soccer. The coverage for this game starts at 7.15pm BST, with kick-off due at 7.45pm. If you want to watch online rather than on TV then get straight over to BBC iPlayer, which will also be showing the action. You can download the app to your Android or iOS mobile or tablet as well. And there are also hub apps available for media streamers such as Amazon Fire TV, Roku, Chromecast and PS4s. Strangely, the last time these two teams met (you guessed it...a 1-0 win for Palace) was also shown by an unfamiliar broadcaster - Amazon Prime on Boxing Day.

Live stream Bournemouth vs Crystal Palace from abroad

Lucky (or unlucky) enough to find yourself outside the UK this weekend? Try watching that Premier League live stream on iPlayer and you'll soon discover that you can't as the coverage is geo-restricted. The only way we know of to get around this is by downloading and installing the best VPN you can.

The software allows you to virtually change your IP address to a server in another country (i.e. one back in the UK) so you appear to be in a completely different location. Plus, it's encrypted, making it a safer, anonymous way to use the internet.

We've tested all the major VPNs and can recommend ExpressVPN as the best option currently available. For starters, it has the benefit of a 30-day money back guarantee and is the #1 rated best VPN in the world right now thanks to its seamless connection speeds, strong security levels and sheer simplicity to use. You can watch on loads of devices at once including Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, PC, Mac, iPhone, Android phone, iPads, tablets etc and you'll also get 3 months free and 49% off if you sign up to an annual plan. Check out ExpressVPN Once it's been downloaded and installed, open the app and select a server location (it's super easy) of a country that is showing the match.

Where else has a Bournemouth vs Crystal Palace live stream?

Usually UK football fans look abroad and salivate at the Premier League live stream options overseas - not so today. We won't go into the details of every single country here, but here are your watching options in some of the biggest English-speaking footy loving nations around the globe, all of which carry paid subscriptions for the coverage.

Watch the Premier League in the US

NBC is the official Premier League broadcaster in the US, with the likes of Sling TV offering shorter subscription services for as little as $20 for a month (and free trials) if you don't want to commit to cable. Kick-off is 2.45pm ET / 11.45am PT.

Watch the Premier League in Canada

If you're a big sport fan in Canada, then you probably already know about the DAZN streaming service, which is picking up a growing roster of sport rights. It's showing all the Premier League games this season. And, if you just want to give it a try, then there's a 30-day FREE TRIAL to get stuck into, too!

Watch the Premier League in Australia

Expat? Or just prefer your soccer action a bit higher in quality than the A-League? Then you'll want to grab an Optus Sports subscription. It costs $15 a month (not bad, considering you get every single game) and can be watched on TV, mobile, laptops, Chromecast and more. But you'll have to be up nice and early for the 4.45am AEST kick-off time!

Watch the Premier League in New Zealand

Sky hasn't got its mitts on the Premier League in New Zealand - Spark Sport is the place to catch the action with a 6.45am start time. There's even a one month free trial to enjoy, before the $20 monthly bills kick in.