Hanwag has launched a heritage collection based on its hiking boot archive, and I'm very into it

To celebrate its 100th Birthday, Hanwag has released a range of limited edition boots inspired by the brand's product archive. There are four new boot styles in the Hans Wagner Heritage Collection (penny drop on the brand name for anyone else?), all of which combine old school stylings with new school tech and materials, to pretty cool effect. Hanwag is a trusted name when it comes to outdoor footwear – the brand is a regular in our best hiking boots for men and best women's hiking boot guides – so we're confident these will deliver on performance as well as style.

The collection comprises the Alaska 100 and Wagner 100, Sepp 100 and Hans 100, the first two of which are available in female-specific 'Lady' versions too. All four are fashioned from full-grain leather, for that ye olde hiker look, with a special 100-year debossed logo.

Kicking off the collection is the 'Alaska 100', a reimagining of the popular Alaska GTX that's held a permanent spot in Hanwag's collection for the past 25 years. This version combines that robust full-grain leather with a Gore-Tex lining for added waterproofing, and sports a new, lighter Vibram Fuoraska outsole.

Image 1 of 4 The Alaska 100 is a special edition of the popular Alaska GTX boot (Image credit: Hanwag) Image 1 of 4 The Alaska 100 is a special edition of the popular Alaska GTX boot (Image credit: Hanwag) Image 2 of 4 The Sepp is designed as a proper rugged mountain boot (Image credit: Hanwag) Image 3 of 4 The mid-cut Wagner 100... (Image credit: Hanwag) Image 4 of 4 ... and Hans 100 draw inspiration from Hanwag's product archive (Image credit: Hanwag)

The Wagner 100 and Hans 100 are designed specifically as an homage to Hanwag's original mountain boot designs. Both are more everyday boots with an outdoorsy twist than dedicated hiking boots, so there's no Gore-Tex lining and the sole is the light and flexible Vibram Vi-Lite. But they do look very cool, with their distinctive double-stitched detailing.

Finally, there's the Sepp 100, which Hanwag is calling 'a mountain boot masterpiece'. This one's all about durability and robustness. It's the only Hanwag boot to be triple-stitched, and the design comprises a 3mm full-grain Juchten leather upper with a 1.5mm leather lining, plus a Vibram Breithorn outsole. It comes with a lifetime guarantee and arrives in a special wooden box with its own care-kit. As you might have gathered, this one's not cheap: Hanwag is treating it like a real event.

Find out more about the centenary collection at Hanwag.