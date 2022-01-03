Gran Turismo 7 is the game I can't wait to play in 2022

Gran Turismo 7 is finally due its launch on March 4, 2022 and it's the game that I've been waiting more than eight years for. It's the one game for me that will make buying a PS5 worth it – hopefully.

It was 2003 when the last full Gran Turismo game was launched. Yes, there has been Gran Turismo Sport in the meantime, but while it offered some great graphics and online gaming, it lacked the depth of the full game. I enjoy the racing but what I love about GT is the selection of cars and tracks, even the licenses. It's a game that you can come back to in your own time or get lost in for days.

The launch of GT7 was originally planned for 2021 but the date slipped, as did so many. We finally got the release date confirmed at the PlayStation Showcase back in September along with the trailer below. The game is designed to show off the power of the PS5 (though is also available for the PS4).

Gran Turismo 7 is expected to be bigger than ever. The dream garage will let you collect hundreds of cars and there are around 420 to choose from. There's also due to be over 90 tracks to race on, including some GT classics, giving drivers plenty of choice.

One great feature that's due to make its way over from Gran Turismo Sport is Scapes. This allows you to place your car in a number of high-resolution backdrops to create the perfect driving shot.

Of course, there will be a strong online presence with the game, and like GT Sport, you'll probably need to keep an online connection to enjoy many of the functions. This is less of an issue these days though as more users choose to download their games and allow for regular software updates.

A standard edition is available for either PS4 or a dual PS4 and PS5 edition, so you can get the best gameplay when you finally get that elusive console. Those that pre-order the game now will get bonus cars and credits. There's also a 25th-anniversary deluxe edition that comes with extra in-game credits, a special edition Toyota GR Yaris, PSN Avatars and more.

Driving games are one genre that for me really benefit from using a special controller. Adding a driving wheel has completely changed the experience in previous GT games and I expect the same for GT7. Fanatec has released a special Gran Turismo direct drive wheel and pedals for the PS4 and PS5, available for pre-order now at $699.95/€699.95.

March is still some time away but I'm keeping my evenings and weekends free for some serious driving time as soon as Gran Turismo 7 launches.