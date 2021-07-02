Google Pixel 5 update quietly rolls out a tiny change to the boot screen – but I love it

The Google Pixel 5 just got an update that's going to be pretty useless to most people, but if you're anything like me, you'll love it. It's all about the boot animation, which has gone from not showing its hand at all in regards to how long you can expect to be staring at your predominately black screen for, to throwing its cards on the table and letting you watch how fast (or slow) it's getting along.

Twitter user Jason Lim is credited as the first person to spot the change (via XDA Developers) which now shows the percent progress as the Pixel 5 starts up. A few other Pixel 5 owners are also seeing it, with the new boot screen popping up following a Google Play system update. After the download, users are instructed to restart their device so that the changes can take effect.

As XDA points out, since the debut of Android 10, Google can deliver essential updates as and when they're necessary via these Google Play system updates but this is the first time we're seeing the progress of everything being applied after the restart. It's barely even worth mentioning, but the new visibility has resonated with fellow fidgeters and people with the patience of a child on Christmas morning.

Is it a stretch to call this a quality of life update for most normal people? A thousand percent, yes. But seeing a percent bar rather than being stuck in limbo would a small but significant improvement for me. Staring into the black mirror of my smartphone screen for what feels like an unquantifiable eternity is up there on the extensive list of totally innocuous things that annoy me. So I'm on board.



As it stands, this life-altering update only appears to be available on Google Pixel 5 handsets, and isn't widespread but it could be having a slow rollout.