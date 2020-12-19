Google Pixel 5 Pro: Twitter leakers END fake rumours

Another frenzied day in the tech world has revealed that rumors of the Google Pixel 5 Pro may have been greatly exaggerated, while the purported images of the Pixel 5 Pro circulating last week have been called out as fake!

The images showed off the hardware, specs, which suggested a big improvement in the storage department compared to the Google Pixel 5, and a transition from the mid-tier Snapdragon 765G processor, to the Snapdragon 865. Alas, industry insiders have chimed in to pop the hype balloon.

Trusted leaker Jon Prosser took to Twitter debunk the images, saying his source – who has a great track record – "hasn't heard anything about this." In a recent video on his Front Page Tech YouTube channel, Prosser references a photoshopped fake Google Pixel 5 Pro image that managed to fool everyone at the start of the month.



The images from last week suggested that the Google Pixel 5 Pro would be shooting past the competition to one of the first phones to market with an under display camera, as well the internal upgrades. So if you got your hopes up, it's time to deflate them.

Prosser isn't the only person to weigh in on the Pixel 5 Pro's existence; Ross Young has suggested that Google will release just one smartphone next year, which will have to be the Google Pixel 6. Max Weinbach has also firmly rejected the notion of the device being in the works right now, but is hopeful of something next year.

Weinbach's wishlist of specs for the Pixel 5 Pro include a Snapdragon 865 chip, and a Pixel Neural Core underpinned by a delectable 120Hz display. These alone would blow the socks off its predecessors, obliterating the 60Hz display of the Google Pixel 4a 5G, which hits the sweet spot between price and functionality in the Pixel product line.

If you're looking for an affordable phone for the immediate futture, check out our best phones of 2020 guide, which ranges from budget to premium handsets.