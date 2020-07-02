Google Pixel 5 leak shows radical redesign

We may still be waiting with bated breath for Google's Pixel 4a, but that doesn't mean we can't look forwards towards Google's next flagship models, with this radical potential design for the Pixel 5 offering a weird new look at what Google might go for.

The Pixel 5 is short on leaks, meaning there's little information for us to go on, concrete or otherwise. These images, from a page offering Pixel 5 cases for sale on AliBaba (thanks, PhoneArena), technically offer us some insight, but they seem… well… a bit shonky. Unreliable. Probably quite fake.

With the headphone jack and rear fingerprint scanner, this design would be a step back for Google. They haven't put a headphone jack on their flagship models since the original Pixel, and the Pixel 4 dropped the fingerprint scanner in favour of face unlocking tech.

We'll probably see a fingerprint scanner on the Pixel 5 as we've been expecting a fingerprint scanner under the screen, but there are also whispers of fingerprint scanning making a big return in future bits of technology because masks are now part of everyone's lives for at least the near future.

The placeholder also has a small notch, which seems unlikely to be used as flagship design is moving away from notches in favour of the punchhole cameras. Pixel phones are usually bang up to date when it comes to design so if the tech giant did have a notch there would have to be some cracking tech behind it. Google used a bezel on the Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL, but this was used to hide Google's Motion Sense radar sensor, which enabled gesture control - a feature most people probably forget existed.

If you're about to speak up for the presence of a headphone jack on the Pixel 3a and 3a XL, it's worth noting that while they did have headphone jacks, they were budget phones. In fact, it seems likely that if this image is based on anything, it's of a cancelled Pixel 4a XL. Google cancelled the 4a XL so that the company could focus on one single model, so it's possible that this is based on the specs for a 4a XL.

Otherwise, we know nothing about the Pixel 5, barring the fact that it will come installed with Android 11, and will probably package in a third camera for ultra-wide shots. We'll let you know more as we get it.