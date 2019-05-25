Google just (very) quietly killed a very unique feature it launched with Pixel 3

Kiss goodbye to the idea of a customised case for your Pixel 3. Google has silently scrapped the design-your-own cases that debuted alongside its Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL range at the launch event in October last year.

Dubbed My Case, the unique accessory could be customised with a pattern designed by artists working for Google, a stylised map from Google Earth, or a photograph from your personal collection.

The customisable cases have already disappeared from the online store, likely ditched in the reshuffle that took place after the new Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL were added to the Google Store this month. If there was any slither of doubt about whether the cases would make a comeback, Google just updated its support pages to confirm the accessories are "no longer sold by Google."

Google introduced its fancy cases back in early 2016 for the Nexus 5X, Nexus 6 and Nexus 6P. Dubbed Live Cases, these used NFC to provide a wallpaper on your handset that matches the design of whatever case you've slapped on.

By the time the Pixel 3 rolled around, Google ditched NFC and switched to the photo-based protective shells, dubbed My Cases.

The decision will likely be a blow to anyone who was hoping to buy a one-of-a-kind case for their new Android smartphone. But with Google now selling four different smartphone models, the cost of producing customisable cases at this scale probably made the decision to ditch the accessory quite easy.

With these highly-customisable cases gone, those looking for protection stocked and sold in the Google Store will have to make do with the standard fabric case.

Whether My Case, or maybe some twist on the original Live Case, makes a return with the Google Pixel 4, which is due to launch in October 2019, remains to be seen. In the meantime, keep those fingers crossed.