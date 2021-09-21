Google could launch a folding Pixel this year with plans for a second rumored

Google has been hotly tipped to enter the foldable arena for a while now, rumored to be launching its own Google Pixel Fold phone. And that foldable debut from Google could be closer than we originally thought, possibly arriving sometime towards the tail end of 2021 if the latest wave of rumors is to be believed.

As far as this year’s Google launches go, the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro have both received the brunt of internet speculation, with both devices seemingly destined to release sometime in October. If the latest information is to be believed, though, they could be joined by Google's first foldable device by the end of the year, as well.

Reliable tipster Evan Blass has said that his 'trusted sources' tell him that a Pixel foldable will be in circulation by the end of 2021. Google itself has offered nothing in the way of evidence of a ‘Pixel fold,’ but it would likely adopt a structure akin to some of the other best foldable phones and is apparently known internally nicknamed as ”Passport.”

Blass claims the phone has been in active development for two years, noting that should the phone follow in the footsteps of the Pixel 6, “it’ll be worth a look.” If this is the case, then it begs the question as to just how Google has divvied up its time, as separates reports have surfaced from 9to5Google referencing another potential foldable device codenamed “Jumbojack.”

This is allegedly referenced in a future version of Android 12 which 9to5Google names as “Android 12.1.” This is the latest foldable codename to emerge from Google and one that suggests it's working on multiple foldable projects. "Jumbojack" seems to have two screens, with one that deactivates when the device is folded, as reports The Verge.

There’s still barely anything to go on in relation to a future Pixel with a folding screen. But with the identification of what appears to be another foldable codename, we can be fairly sure that Google has a keen and burgeoning interest in the foldable sector. We still don’t know specifications, nor what style a folding device (or devices) would take on from the search giant. Either way, we'll keep you posted as more info arrives.