Disney Plus: How to watch Hamilton: An American Musical online

Disney Plus already has plenty of exclusives on the horizon. From Marvel series like The Falcon And The Winter Soldier to second seasons of The World According To Jeff Goldblum and The Mandalorian, subscribers will have plenty of content to enjoy unable to be found anywhere else. As of now, that includes Broadway and the West End.

The live recording of the original Broadway production of Hamilton is now available to watch on Disney Plus.

Disney has effectively cancelled the recording's planned theatrical run and has brought it straight to its streaming service. Although Disney Plus has already broken records, amassing an unprecedented 50 million signups in its first five months, many of its in-production exclusives have been delayed as a result of the pandemic.

As such, Disney is bringing out the big guns, AKA its exclusive rights to Hamilton, to keep viewers interested in its still-fledgling streaming service.

Disney Plus: What is Hamilton?

Hamilton: An American Musical is a rap-musical about one of America's lesser-known founding fathers, Alexander Hamilton. It's been created by Lin-Manuel Miranda, who played the title role during the show's initial run, and has gone on to become a Disney darling by writing the music for films like Moana and Mary Poppins Returns.

The production has been a smash hit since it opened in 2013, skyrocketing to become one of the biggest shows in the world. A live production was recorded by Disney starring the original Broadway cast, and it's this production (a stage recording, rather than a Greatest Showman-style film in its own right) that will be coming to Disney Plus.

Disney Plus: How can I watch Hamilton online?

You can sign up for Disney Plus here. You'll get a one-week free trial, in which you can binge on all sorts of content to stave off the lockdown blues. The enormous roster of movies and TV shows includes almost every film in the Marvel cinematic universe, the entirely of The Simpsons, the whole Star Wars saga (including Disney Plus exclusive The Mandalorian) and every Pixar film.

In addition, you get all Disney's animated TV shows and movies and its entire live-action back catalogue, from The Computer Wore Tennis Shoes to Lizzie McGuire. Naturally, it also includes Hamilton, which can be watched right now.

When you've got your subscription, you'll be able to tune in to the hottest ticket in town, Hamilton: An American Musical. It is live right now. All without leaving the comfort of your sofa.

