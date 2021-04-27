Dell Latitude 7320 detachable is the Surface Pro 7’s new nemesis

The Dell Latitude 7320 detachable, announced today, is designed for business use but it may be the only company-issued machine you’d actually want to receive. This isn’t your average work laptop, it’s a detachable – a 2-in-1 laptop – so it works with or without its optional keyboard and it has a super-fast charging pen option, too.

Complete with all the top-level specs, the Latitude 7320 detachable features Intel’s 11th gen processors, up to the i7 vPro, with up to Intel Irish X graphics (for the i5 and i7 versions). The screen is a new larger 13-inch FHD+ (1920x1280) touch display with 500 nits of brightness and Dell’s ComfortView Plus technology for low blue light emission.

Touted as the ‘most powerful, secure, serviceable and most intelligent business detachable in the industry,’ the Latitude 7320 detachable has a shopping list of security features, including an optional fingerprint reader, express sign-in and an HD IR proximity sensor. There’s a 5MP 1080P front-facing camera for video calls and a rear 8MP 1080P camera too.

The optional keyboard attaches magnetically (Image credit: Dell)

For connectivity, there are two Thunderbolt 4 ports and a USB-C display port on the screen. It also has Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth while Mobile broadband, with an eSIM, is also an option. The screen has a kickstand, so it can support itself and the keyboard attaches magnetically. The keyboard also has a well for the stylus pen to sit, keeping it secure when closed against the screen. The stylus pen gives 90 minutes of use per charge and the beauty is that a full charge takes just 30 seconds. This is the fastest charging pen of its kind.

This Latitude squares off against the upgraded business edition of the Microsoft Surface Pro 7 (the 7+) that comes with 11th gen Intel processors up to the quad-core i7 G7. The Latitude 7320 detachable offers a larger screen but the starting price is also higher. We will have to wait and see how it performs.

The Latitude 7320 detachable is available now, priced from $1549 (£1114/AU$1985).