Corsair reveals new ultra-quiet Strafe RGB Silent mechanical keyboard

Do you like the feel and action of a mechanical keyboard, but hate the clacking noise when you type? Then Corsair has a solution in the form of its Strafe RGB Silent keyboard, which was revealed over at Gamescom, along with some other gaming peripherals.

The Strafe RGB Silent is the first keyboard in the world to feature Cherry MX Silent switches, which Corsair claims offer the precision of mechanical switches but with a significantly quieter typing noise thanks to “exclusive patented noise reduction technology”.

In fact, the company claims that the switches, in combination with the noise suppressing design of the chassis itself, means this keyboard is 30% quieter than rival mechanical gaming keyboards.

That's not exactly silent, of course, but it should be a whole lot easier on the lugholes of anyone within earshot (and of course the user himself, or herself).

The keyboard also boasts RGB backlighting which in conjunction with the Corsair Utility Engine software can create all sorts of groovy multi-coloured lighting effects including "cascading rainbows” and “dynamic ripples".

As well as the Strafe RGB Silent keyboard, there will be a plain Strafe RGB version without the fancy ultra-quiet mechanical switches – instead this will come with either Cherry MX Red or Brown switches.

Corsair also revealed a new VOID gaming headset (in wireless, USB and analogue flavours) featuring customisable RGB lighting and Dolby 7.1 surround sound in the wireless and USB models. The headset is also supposed to deliver a premium experience in terms of comfort, with ear cups which are specially shaped to fit the human ear.

Finally, the company also pulled out a new mouse, the Scimitar RGB gaming mouse that boasts a 'key slider' control system, which, according to the press release spotted by Tech Powerup, "provides 8mm of adjustment, putting every button within reach of most gamers' thumbs regardless of hand size for improved comfort and accuracy".

The mouse has no less than 12 mechanical side buttons, and offers 12,000 DPI in terms of precision.

The headset will be out in August retailing at $80 (around £50), with the mouse to follow in September at the same price point.

The Strafe RGB mechanical keyboards will be last to market in October, priced at $150 (around £95) for the vanilla version, and $160 (around £100) for the silent model.

