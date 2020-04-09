Cheap Razer Blade laptop deal: $300 off a Razer Blade Stealth 13 4K gaming laptop

Check out this cheap Razer Blade laptop deal and save $300 on a Razer Blade Stealth 13 4K gaming laptop – on sale for $1,499!

With gaming laptops surging in popularity, finding a great deal on some of the leading brands has never been easy. Case in point, with this Razer Blade laptop deal you can pick up a brand new Razer Blade Stealth 13 inch gaming laptop on sale for just $1,499 at Razer.com – a massive $300 discount on a seriously badass gaming laptop.

Razer is mostly known for producing industry-leading gaming tech and hardware, from gaming mouses to mechanical keyboards, but you don't often hear about their gaming laptops. It's a shame really, since Razer develops some of the most incredible gaming laptops available. The Razer Blade Stealth 13 inch gaming laptop is no exception, packing some serious firepower for those looking for a powerhouse gaming laptop to play their favorite games on the go.

Rocking a 10th Gen Intel i7, NVIDIA GeFore 1650 Max-Q mobile GPU, an ultra-fast 512GB SSD, and a whopping 16GB of DDR4 memory, the Razer Blade Stealth 13 inch gaming laptop is a tour de force in mobile gaming. Not only is it powered by some serious tech, it also features a super slim Full-HD 4K matte touch-screen that delivers incredible visual fidelity and versatility.

Gaming laptops can be a tough buy, since many don't quite provide the power needed to play more modern games. This is a laptop that shatters that image, taking gaming laptops to the next level. If you've always wanted a gaming laptop but haven't quite had the confidence to get one, this laptop will change your mind. If that specs of this thing don't convince you, this cheap Razer blade laptop deal saves you $300 on what has been touted as one of the best gaming laptops available today.



You'll want to act fast though, this offer is only available while supplies last at Razer.com!

Want to check out more Razer gaming hardware? Head over to Razer.com to check out their entire selection of products and deals going on right now!

Razer Blade Stealth 13" 4K Gaming Laptop Details

The World's First Gaming Ultrabook – ultra-thin portability and all-day battery life combined with the performance of a gaming laptop

ultra-thin portability and all-day battery life combined with the performance of a gaming laptop Level Up – utilizing the new 10th Gen Intel i7 and GeForrce GTX 1650 Max-Q GPU, rip and tear through the most graphically intensive games with ease

utilizing the new 10th Gen Intel i7 and GeForrce GTX 1650 Max-Q GPU, rip and tear through the most graphically intensive games with ease Battle Ready – solid unibody frame fortified using precision CNC-machining of high-grade stealth black anodized aluminum for maximum durability

solid unibody frame fortified using precision CNC-machining of high-grade stealth black anodized aluminum for maximum durability Complete Visual Clarity – thin 13" Full HD 4K matte display individually calibrated to ensure acute color accuracy

thin 13" Full HD 4K matte display individually calibrated to ensure acute color accuracy Retina Shattering Clarity – thing bezel 4K display with 100% sRGB compatible colors produces high-resolution visuals for cinematic clarity

thing bezel 4K display with 100% sRGB compatible colors produces high-resolution visuals for cinematic clarity A World of Color at Your Fingertips – Razer Chroma keyboard single-zone RGB lighting offers limitless personalization and style

Razer Chroma keyboard single-zone RGB lighting offers limitless personalization and style Stay Connected – a full array of connectivity including Thunderbolt 3, USB-C, USB-A, wireless AX, and Windows Hello infrared camera

a full array of connectivity including Thunderbolt 3, USB-C, USB-A, wireless AX, and Windows Hello infrared camera Immersive Audio – four upward firing stereo speakers and smart amplifier provide greater audio boost and clarity, complete with Dolby Atmos compatibility

Trying to stick to a budget? Don't stress! The Razer Blade Stealth 13 is available in more configurations – all currently on sale for $300 off their original selling price!

Head over to Razer.com and check out their complete selection of Razer Blade 13 configurations and get a gaming laptop that's right for you.



