Call Of Duty: Black Ops 2 Uprising DLC coming in April

Call Of Duty: Black Ops 2 Uprising DLC map pack arriving on April 16th features four new multiplayer maps and a new zombie adventure

The next DLC pack for Activision's mega-selling shooter Call Of Duty: Black Ops 2 is set to arrive on Xbox LIVE on April 16th. The new downloadable content, Uprising, will feature four new map packs and an all new zombie adventure called 'Mob Of The Dead".



The zombie component of the DLC is set in Alcatraz prison and centres around four Prohibition-era mafia wiseguys who have to battle their way out of the zombie-infested slammer.

The four characters are modelled on and played by Ray Liotta (Goodfellas, Narc), Joe Pantoliano (The Sopranos, The Matrix), Chazz Palmentiri (A Bronx Tale, The Usual Suspects) and Michael Madsen (Reservoir Dogs, Kill Bill).

The four maps in the pack offer some pretty diverse environments for players to blast each other in; Vertigo takes place on the top of a skyscraper, Encore is set in London, Studio is designed like a Hollywood backlot and Magma, which takes place in a village which has lava sporadically pouring into its streets.

The DLC will be released first onto Xbox LIVE on April 16th, but will eventually make its way to other platforms. The whole Uprising pack will cost Xbox 360 owners 1200 MS points - which traditionally equates to around £10, which should provide an indication as to what it'll cost PS3 and PC owners.