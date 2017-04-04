B&O BeoSound Shape is a wireless wall of artistic sound magic

There are speakers and then there is the Bang & Olufsen BeoSound Shape, a wireless speaker system that actually looks better than most art.

The BeoSound Shape is a wireless speaker system that mounts to a wall to offer immersive sound with resonance dampening. That means it’s ideal for all sorts of spaces even beyond the home in larger areas like showrooms, hotel lobbies, offices, studios, shops and more.

The BeoSound Shape is made up of a combination of speakers, amplifiers and acoustic dampeners in tiles. You need a minimum of six of these tiles but as many more can be added as needed. These come in brown, green, pink and blue.

The tile layout is totally open to personal choice meaning you can layout the design as you see fit. A nice touch for the arty types but also functional for spaces that require a certain shape.

B&O says an algorithm has been created to offer sound which makes it as if the band were playing right there on the wall, with the vocals in the centre surrounded by the instruments.

The BeoSound Shape features a specific connectivity tile called the BeoSound Core that offers AirPlay, Chromecast, and Bluetooth streaming options.

The Bang & Olufsen BeoSound Shape will be available from August starting at around £3,400 for a standard setup.