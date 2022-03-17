BMW i7 EV teased in new press shots

The fully-electric luxury sedan promises bold statements inside and out including a giant 8K cinema screen in the rear

BMW i7 all-electric luxury sedan
(Image credit: BMW)
Mat Gallagher
By
published

The BMW i7 is due for release next month but like Mercedes, they couldn't wait to tease some early images of the all-electric sedan to get us in the mood. The dark and moody images give little away in terms of the styling, with the exception of the distinctive grill and a huge rear screen. Luckily though, the release tells us a little more on what to expect. 

The elongated toothy grill has been a feature on the latest BMW i4 and the iX and it looks like it will also feature here on the i7. The prominent grill has drawn strong opinions from critics, though I don't mind it – and once you have a front license plate added, it's far less noticeable. 

The headlights have also been redesigned with a narrower styling, made from crystal glass. The effect is still very 7-series but with a meaner, modern edge. 

BMW i7 all-electric luxury sedan

The BMW Theatre Screen

(Image credit: BMW)

BMW tells us that the interior will feature a unique experience consisting of digital features and exclusive materials. It will feature the latest iDrive system and alongside the curved display, it will have a light and function strip on the instrument panels and doors that include integrated haptic buttons. 

 BMW i7 will also feature the BMW Theatre Screen, that giant cinematic screen that appeared at CES. This is a 31-inch ultra-wide 8K display in 32:9 format and turns the rear seats into a traveling cinema. Certainly beats the tiny headset displays that are the norm here. 

BMW i7 all-electric luxury sedan


Light and function strip

(Image credit: BMW)

In terms of performance and range, the i7 is due to have over 600hp, an 31.5 to 32kWh per 100 miles and an estimated range of 305 miles. It is also expected to have Level 2+ autonomy, which allows the driver to take their hands and feet off during the drive. 

The full release is due for April 20. 

TOPICS
Auto
Mat Gallagher
Mat Gallagher

As T3's Managing Editor in the US, Mat has his finger on the pulse for the latest advances in technology. Originally from the UK, he has written about technology since 2003 and after stints in Beijing and Hong Kong, is now based in Chicago. He’s a true lover of gadgets, but especially anything that involves cameras, electric cars, musical instruments or travel.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸

Useful links

Features

Top Guides

Best Deals

T3 is part of Future plc, an international media group and leading digital publisher. Visit our corporate site.
© Future Publishing Limited Quay House, The Ambury, Bath BA1 1UA. All rights reserved. England and Wales company registration number 2008885.