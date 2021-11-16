Shark is one of the best vacuum cleaner brands on the market, and just like in previous years, you can absolutely clean up with great Black Friday 2021 deals on all its corded, cordless, upright and stick products.

Increasingly, Shark’s range of vacuum cleaners is gaining a devoted following, especially for removing pesky pet hair with its self-cleaning brush roll. Shark offers a variety of versatile vacuums that deliver whole-home cleans, which always leave their owners smiling and looking to get the next model.

And now is a tidy time to buy, with all the best Black Friday 2021 deals on Shark vacuum cleaners, such as these…

Best Black Friday Shark deals

Shark Rocket Pet Pro

When it comes to cordless stick vacuums, the Rocket Pet Pro is one of the best. Convenient and easy to use with excellent cleaning results on hard surfaces and carpets, this is a great choice for a home with pets. The self-cleaning brush roll digs deeper into the carpet to extract hair with powerful suction and up to 40 minutes of runtime. MultiFLEX technology allows you to bend the wand to get at hard-to-reach places and it can transform into a hand vacuum for lightweight above-floor cleaning. With impressive cleaning skills for a cordless stick vacuum, the Shark Rocket Pet Pro costs less than its closest competitors and is a great value overall.

Vertex DuoClean PowerFins Upright

Want maximum power? You need the Vertex DuoClean PowerFins Upright Vacuum, a colossus of clean. Shark’s strongest vacuum ever, with incredible suction, innovative technology and a large dust cup, it is ideal for a larger home. It runs an extra-wide path and offers useful Lift-Away controls for added flexibility. It's heavy (16.4 pounds) and can be hard for some to control, but this bulky beast of a vacuum will leave nothing behind.

UltraCyclone Pet Pro Plus Cordless Handheld

Whether you've got shedding pets or not, this lightweight, versatile and very portable handheld vacuum cleaner is a useful addition to any home. The UltraCyclone Pet Pro Plus Cordless Handheld vacuum cleaner provides incredible suction, an extra-large dust canister and a washable filter. While its battery life isn't the longest and it's a little noisy, the UltraCyclone Pet Pro Plus is still an outstanding cordless handheld vacuum.

Amazon should offer customers great discounts on Shark vacuum cleaners. We expect multiple models to drop in price

Best Buy is among the best online retailers for vacuum cleaners, including Shark products. The retailer also offers a price match guarantee

Shark models will be available at discounted prices at Walmart

Kohl's offers lots of household products and should have Shark models at a discounted price

