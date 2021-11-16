If you're looking for the best robot vacuum deals on Black Friday 2021, you’ve come to the right place. Robo vacs have come a long way since those early Roombas were roaming around houses and bashing into table legs, known more for scaring pets and amusing children than really deep cleaning anything. Recent upgrades have made robot vacuums much more useful, with the top models effectively keeping carpets and floors tidy – and at a lower price than ever before.

With smart features like lasers, camera sensors, CPUs, AI software and mapping technology, the latest robo vacs offer not only enhanced suction power, but also improved navigation. Many can be linked to a home’s WiFi network and are able to follow Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant commands; some can even automatically empty their own dustbins.

It’s never been a better time to start sucking, with great products from top brands like iRobot and Roborock going on sale. Shop the best Black Friday deals on robo vacs, available at multiple stores, including these retailers...

Best Black Friday robo vac deals

The iRobot Roomba i3+ is one of best mid-priced robo vacs on the market. It features an excellent Clean Base Automatic Dirt Disposal system that allows it to empty itself for up to 60 days. Quiet and rather handsome looking, the i3+ delivers great performance on carpet and is particularly tough on pet hair. While it has an average battery life and doesn't have a smart navigation camera sensor, the i3+ still maps in straight lines and cleans powerfully for the price.

The best robot vac with mopping action, the S6 MaxV offers exceptional running time (180 minutes), powerful suction and efficient cleaning. Equipped with two front-facing cameras, along with proprietary ReactiveAI obstacle avoidance tech, it has superb navigation skills and maps a room in a very logical fashion. It was even voted Best Robot Vacuum Cleaner at the T3 Awards 2021.

A dependable performer, the Roomba i7+ features state-of-the-art, room-by-room navigation, powerful cleaning action for a bot and the ability to empty itself into massive Dirt Disposal bags. The i7+ learns your home and navigates to where the messes are, right when they happen, so you can effortlessly keep your floors clean, and it stores the home's map in its memory. The main drawback is that the vacuum tends to become blind and get lost when it goes under furniture, as its primary means of navigation is to scan the ceiling with an upwards-facing camera. Still, it's more affordable and more widely available than the newer Roomba S9+.

A great mid-range model for vacuuming hard floors and mopping too, the X8 Hybrid RoboVac provides a range of excellent features for just a bit more money. Easy to set up and use, with very good suction from its Twin-Turbine Technology and 180-minute battery life, the X8 has onboard mopping functionality, which works very well. While it doesn't hold as much in its bag or self-empty, if you program it to do regular cleaning runs, there will be very little to empty anyway.

Top Retailers

Amazon robo vac deals Amazon robo vac deals

You can always count on Amazon for having the best Black Friday deals on all things tech. This year, it should once again offer customers great discounts on robot vacuums. We expect many of the top robo vacs, including the iRobot Roomba and Roborock models, to drop in price.

Best Buy robo vac deals Best Buy robo vac deals

Best Buy is among the best online retailers for tech-related household items, including robot vacuums. So it should have many robo vacs on hand and at a discount for Black Friday. The retailer also offers one-hour pickup for many products.

Walmart robo vac deals Walmart robo vac deals

Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals abound at Walmart, which means that robot vacuums will be on hand at discounted prices during these big sale events this year.

Home Depot robo vac deals Home Depot robo vac deals

Home Depot might not the most obvious choice for electronics, but it holds its own Black Friday and Cyber Monday tech sales as well. Given the store's predominance with household items, it’s reasonable to expect it would have robotic vacuums at a discounted price during these sale events.

