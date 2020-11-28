Black Friday to Cyber Monday deals in Canada 2020: the best deals so far 🇨🇦

Here in Canada we love a great Black Friday deal, and with Black Friday now here and happening, we’ll be bringing you all the sales and deals, in the sensibly curated way you love, all the way through to Cyber Monday and Electric Tuesday. No we won’t; we just made that one up.

Black Friday deals at Amazon Canada

Black Friday came early to Amazon and has some epic savings on everything from its own devices, to headphones, routers, Fitbits, games, and more.

Shark IZ140C Shark Rocket Pro Cordless Stick Vacuum | Was $240 | Now $20 | Save $40

You’ll get brilliant cleaning with this Shark Rocket Pro, which as the name suggests packs plenty of power. Dirt, debris, pet hair and more, it’ll tackle any job. There’s a self-cleaning brushroll plus Dirt Engage technology, which is ideal for taking on all kinds of hair be it long from family members or fluff from your pet. Up to 40 minutes of runtime means it just keeps going too.View Deal

SharkNinja BL620C Professional Blender | Was $190 | Now $140 | Save $50

Get pro-level blending and a great discount with this SharkNinja, finished in black and silver. Along with the stunning design you get a powerful 1100 Watt motor, 3 speeds including plus, pulse and single service. It’ll hold 72-ounces in that pitcher so large servings are a doddle, especially if you love plenty of ice, which the SharkNinja can pulverise in seconds. View Deal

DEAL OF THE DAY! De'Longhi Dinamica with LatteCrema Fully Automatic Espresso Machine | Was $1600 | Now $1200 | Save $400

There’s a massive $400 off this elegant DeLonghi, which makes it an incredible bargain given the feature set. You’ll get coffee shop performance, and taste to match with the 18 espresso and specialty coffee options. There’s a built in grinder with 13 settings, automatic and adjustable milk frothing and an LCD display to manage all your settings. What a machine.View Deal

Black & Decker CJ625 Citrus Juicer | Was $40 | Now $26 | Save $14

Some of the best kitchen gadgets are the simplest. This citrus juicer looks cool and it’s great at producing endless servings of fresh juice. Forget shop bought. The 30-Watt motor can be used in tandem with the auto reversing reamer to get ultimate juice extraction. Adjust pulp settings as you wish, while the juice can be strained and stirred just how you like it. The 34-ounce capacity means juice for all.View Deal

Black Friday deals at Best Buy Canada

up to 33% off Sony Bravia OLED TVs

Best Buy always leaves a trail of deals leading up to Black Friday, and this year, the big retailer offered even more than usual through its "Beat the Rush" sale. There's no longer time to 'beat the rush' however, as its official Black Friday sale is now afoot.

It's easy enough to stumble upon a deal on Best Buy's website, but when you peer a little closer, you will find more than a few gems waiting to be had at lower prices. And with the holidays coming so soon after Black Friday, you can expect some of those deals to carry over. You've got plenty to look at, including smartphones, headphones, TVs, laptops, speakers, gaming and more.

Black Friday deals at Walmart

Walmart is often a madhouse on Black Friday, but this year will probably see plenty of online shopping to ward off the dangers of big crowds. The big retailer appears to be saving its best for November 26th, but there are early deals to be had in the meantime.

Given how many different items Walmart sells, you will find a price chop on all sorts of products, though it's not clear if these sale items will be further reduced when the big day comes. Just be aware of the "while quantities last" note that the retail giant made obvious. There may not be much of these early sale items left by Black Friday.

Black Friday deals at London Drugs

London Drugs Black Friday sales are on a slow roll out, but the trickle is already underway, and it includes a number of products across categories. Within the big Black Friday deals are a bunch of others under the "Singles Day" campaign.

But as the calendar moves closer to November 27th, campaigns like that may very well blend into what's on the price-chopping block from London Drugs' inventory. You're sure to find something that's been significantly slashed, though you'll probably save a decent amount no matter what sale item you set your sights on.

Black Friday deals at Sport Chek

Sport Chek Black Friday specials and sales aren't quite live yet, but you can expect the savings to start on November 19th, and continue past Black Friday till December 2nd. Some sales will be exclusive to the frenzy of November 26-27, whereas others may only be available from Nov. 26-Dec 2.

What we do know is that gadgets will be cut down in price, like those from Apple, Beats by Dre, and Fitbit. Even the Theragun will get a nice discount of up to $200 off. The rest of the deals look to be focused on apparel and sporting goods, which is the retailer's main focus anyway. Sport Chek is promoting up to 60% off on various items

Black Friday deals at Staples

As always, Staples will be holding its own Black Friday sale, and is keeping the details under wraps until we get closer to November 27th. If prior years are any indication, the retailer will likely cut down the price for some laptops, especially if they're 2019 models or came to market in early 2020.

Office furniture looks to get some of the same treatment, as may select inkjet and laser printers. It's not clear if that will extend to consumables, like ink, but anything is possible. For now, there are some unrelated sales for items that will extend into December, regardless.