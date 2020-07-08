Summer sale knocks 43% off this Berghaus inflatable tent – the ultimate in camping convenience

We've unearthed a summer sales gem for you: this Berghaus Air 4 tent is now just £399 – that's a whopping 43% off the original price. This 4-man tent has a trick up its sleeve: instead of poles, it uses inflatable beams (they're super robust, so don't worry about a puncture leaving your camping trip decidedly... flat). Not only does that mean a big weight saving, but the Air 4 is also super easy and fast to inflate and deflate as required. With the supplied dual action stirrup pump, you'll have the tent up in a matter of a few minutes.

One of the best family tents around, normally the Air 4 will set you back £700, but right now a 43% price-drop means it's just £399. That deal is available through Ultimate Outdoors and Blacks – use the widget above to see prices and pick your preferred retailer. Check out our guide to the best tents overall for some other options – and if you're on the hunt for a bargain, the T3 Summer Savings hub is the place to go.

As well as being incredibly convenient to put up or down, the design is perfect for families, with a spacious sleeping area and full height living space, with curtains to control the light in and out. There doors are doubled up with a mesh layer, for when you want extra ventilation in the evenings, without a million bugs joining you for the night.