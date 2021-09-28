Beats Flex wireless earbuds' price is going up, but you can still get them cheap if you act now!

Apple has raised the price of the cheap Beats earbuds, but not every store has noticed yet, so here's where you can still get them for a low price

Beats Flex in woman's ears
(Image credit: Beats)
Matthew Bolton

By Last updated

Beats Flex launched as a super-cheap way to get wireless headphones with iPhone-friendly fast-pairing and other handy features, costing just £49/$49. But now Beats (or Apple, its owner) has raised the price to £59/$69 quietly.

But if you were thinking of getting a pair and don't want to spend the extra cash, the good news is that in some places, they're still on offer for the old price! But that possibly won't last for long…

See Beats Flex for $49 at Amazon US
See Beats Flex for £41 at Amazon UK
See Beats Flex for £49 at Currys

In our Beats Flex review, we said: "These connected wireless earbuds are a bargain, they have loads to offer for Apple users. You can hook them up to the Apple Find My network and you can share your audio with other Beats headphones and AirPods."

They do with with Android as well, just like regular Bluetooth headphones, but with iPhone, they give you more. And they'll probably be selling well over the next few months, as people buy the iPhone 13 and possibly need some headphones to match with them (since Apple doesn't include them in the box any more).

They're definitely among the best cheap wireless earbuds, and the price rise doesn't massively change that, but it's definitely better if you can save that money, right?

We're not sure why the price has gone up – it may be that the global chip shortage has mean they weren't profitable any more, or maybe there are other factors. We hope this isn't something we see across more of the best cheap headphones as Christmas approaches, but we'll see.

TOPICS
Headphones
Matthew Bolton
Matthew Bolton

Matt is T3's master of all things audiovisual, running our TV, speakers and headphones coverage. He also handles smart home products and large appliances, as well as our toys and games articles. He's the only one on the team who can explain both what Dolby Vision IQ is and why the Lego you're building doesn't fit together the way the instructions say, so is truly invaluable.

Matt has worked for tech publications for over 10 years, in print and online, including running T3's print magazine and launching its most recent redesign. He's also contributed to a huge number of tech and gaming titles over the years. Say hello if you see him roaming the halls at CES, IFA or Toy Fair.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸

Useful links

Features

Top Guides

Best Deals

T3 is part of Future plc, an international media group and leading digital publisher. Visit our corporate site.
© Future Publishing Limited Quay House, The Ambury, Bath BA1 1UA. All rights reserved. England and Wales company registration number 2008885.