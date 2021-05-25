Bang and Olufsen’s portable speaker brings premium sound to the outdoors

Bang and Olufsen has entered the world of portable speakers with the Beosound Explore. With lockdowns finally easing we’re all venturing outdoors again and meeting up with friends we haven’t seen since – forever! While at home though, we’ve got used to always having high-quality audio with us, so when we’re outdoors a tinny phone speaker just won’t cut it.

The Beosound explore is here for your outdoor adventures, with a weatherproof case, up to 27 hours of battery life and powerful drivers that could make this one of the best Bluetooth speakers we’ve seen this year.

Finished in anodized aluminum, the Beosound Explore is scratch-resistant and has a dust and waterproof rating of ip67 – meaning you can drop it in water but not swim with it. Despite this rugged design, the speaker is light at 631 grams (1.39lbs) and is only a little bigger than a can of beans.

To deliver that signature sound, it uses two 1.8-inch full-range drivers and two 30W class D amplifiers that provide 91db SPL. It uses Bluetooth 5.2 to connect to your devices and has a USB-C port that can be used for charging as well as streaming.

Fitting with the outdoor theme, the Beosound Explore comes in three colors: black anthracite, grey mist or a suitably forest-looking green. There’s a carabiner to hook the speaker on to a bag – or tent – and a carry strap.

The black and green versions of the Bang and Olufsen Beosound Explore are available now, priced $199 / £169 / AU$350. The Grey Mist model is coming in the summer. Australian buyers may need to wait a little longer, with stock expected to arrive Down Under in June.