Awesome Sky update brings one of its best features to your TV for FREE

Sky subscribers will get hundreds of hours of extra content for free later this month.

The broadcaster has confirmed plans to offer a truck load of on-demand Box Sets for free for two weeks to coincide with the May bank holiday and school half-term.

The impressive selection, which is made up of original programming from Sky as well as popular US and UK dramas, comedies, and more, is usually only reserved for those who subscribe to Sky's "Box Sets" and "Ultimate On Demand" subscriptions, which start from an extra £10 a month.

The promotion runs from the May 24 to June 4, 2019. Sky will offer the first season of a number of hit shows, so if you get really addicted to whatever show you've decided to binge – you'll have to cough-up for the extra subscription, or head over to Amazon or somewhere to get a good ol' fashioned DVD or Blu-Ray Box Set.

Included in the free fortnight of Sky Box Sets is The Sopranos, The Wire, Big Little Lies, Sharp Objects, Westworld, Sex & The City, Billions, The Affair, Deadwood, Dexter, Twin Peaks, 30 Rock, Chicago Fire, Mindy Project, Elementary, S.W.A.T, Seal Team, The Blacklist, The Good Doctor, The Strain, Nashville, Handmaid's Tale, Riviera, The Tunnel, Jamestown, Fortitude, Tin Star, Patrick Melrose, Penny Dreadful, Bulletproof, Delicious, Britannia, Save Me, and Sick Note.

So, basically everything that is on Sky Box Sets that you've been hearing critics and friends talk about at the water cooler for the past few years... except Game Of Thrones.

The news comes just a few weeks after arch-nemesis Virgin Media announced plans to bring Prime Video to its flagship TV V6 set-top box later this year. That'll allow users with a subscription to the £79 a year Amazon service to access hundreds of episodes and films, including originals like The Grand Tour, and The Man in the High Castle – something that Sky Q subscribers can only dream of for the time being.