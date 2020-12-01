Apple Watch 7 SECRET WEAPON to take down Samsung Galaxy Watch leaks

2020 has proven to be a strong year for the Apple Watch, driven by the successful launches of both the Apple Watch Series 6 and Apple Watch SE. However, the range also faces more competition than ever, particularly from Samsung. Perhaps in response to this, a recent leak suggests that Apple is planning a major redesign for the Apple Watch Series 7, due to launch sometime in 2021.

The leak comes from analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, who has a successful track record when it comes to such predictive statements about the company. Kuo's predictions aren't limited to the Apple Watch either - he also recently said that the iPhone 13 will feature new battery technology.

In Kuo's most recent note to consumers, the analyst highlighted several key products which he expects Apple to launch in 2021. Alongside new MacBooks, following this year's MacBook Air M1 and Pro M1, together with the third generation AirPods, his list goes on to mention the next Apple Watch.

If this latest leak is accurate, the upcoming Apple Watch Series 7 may prove to be a much more significant step forward from its predecessors. Kuo goes on to explain that health management functions will be key for the momentum of Apple Watches in 2021, but also states that "improved form factor design" is on the way.

An Apple Watch redesign would help the product stand out from both its predecessors and competitors; a sensible move given this year's reviews.

Of course, Apple has yet to release any sort of official details about the Apple Watch Series 7. Whether the rumoured device is even in active development is purely speculative at present. However, it’s a safe bet that the company is indeed working on its next major watch design, given the recent success of the brand.

Today's best apple watch series 6 deals Cyber Monday Sale ends in 02 hrs 52 mins 01 secs Reduced Price New Apple Watch Series 6... Amazon Prime $399 $349.99 View Deal Apple Watch Series 6 (GPS,... BHPhoto $379 View Deal Apple Watch Series 6 Apple $399 View Deal Apple Watch Series 6 GPS,... Adorama $399 View Deal Check out more Cyber Monday Sale deals from these top retailers: Amazon Walmart Best Buy Dell