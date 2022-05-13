Apple set to launch new Apple TV later this year at cheaper price, says analyst

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Apple is set to release a new updated version of Apple TV later this year that will look to challenge competitors with a reduced price, if a new report is to be believed.

This was shared by TF International Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo (via Twitter) who has a long and reliable history with Apple, saying that the new device will launch in the second half of 2022. He also noted that the cost structure will be more "aggressive" as the tech giant looks to help consumers with the ever-rising cost of living.

It's also looking to compete further with the likes of Google Chromecast, Roku and Amazon's Fire TV. The most recent Apple TV model was released in April 2021 and is available with 32GB at $179 / £169 AU$249 and with 64Gb at $199 / £189 / AU$279.

T3 has reached out to Apple for comment.

"Apple will launch a new version of Apple TV that improves cost structure in 2H22," said Kuo. "I think that Apple's aggressive strategy of integrating hardware, content, and service amid the recession will help close the gap with its competitors."

While Apple has not revealed any official figures regarding the number of Apple TV Plus subscribers there are, it did reportedly state to the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees in July 2021 that it has fewer than 20 million subscribers in the US and Canada (via Variety ).

With Disney Plus growing to 137.7 million subscribers and Netflix stagnant at 222 million, Apple clearly wants a bigger piece of the pie. It's worth noting that a three-month subscription to Apple TV Plus is included when you buy an Apple TV device.