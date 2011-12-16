Apple to launch 7.85-inch iPad tablet in 2012?

Scaled down iPad to be released by Apple alongside iPad 3 next year

By

Apple looks set to expand its iPad offering with the upcoming iPad 3 to be joined by the arrival of a new 7.85-inch Apple iPad, new reports suggest

Reigniting speculation around a smaller Apple tablet new reports have suggested the Cupertino based tech giant is to launch a 7.85-inch iPad ahead of the 2012 Christmas shopping rush.

Whilst an Apple iPad 3 release is still expected to be officially unveiled around March of 2012, in keeping with the company's annual product cycle, latest reports from insider sources have revealed a second, smaller iPad is also on its way from Apple in 2012.

Quoting 'sources in the supply chain' tech blog Digitimes has reported “Apple is likely to launch a 7.85-inch iPad prior to the fourth quarter of 2012 in addition to a new iPad scheduled to be released at the end of the first quarter.”

Despite rumours repeatedly suggesting the imminent arrival of a 7-inch iPad Apple has had a tumultuous relationship with the scaled down devices with former CEO Steve Jobs branding 7-inch tablets “tweeners” stating "this size is useless unless you include sandpaper so users can sand their fingers down to a quarter of their size.”

Digitimes' sources have suggested Jobs' words may soon be forgotten, however, stating: “In order to cope with increasing market competition including the 7-inch Kindle Fire from Amazon and the launch of large-size smartphones from handset vendors, Apple has been persuaded into the development of 7.85-inch iPads.”

Would you want to see a 7.85-inch iPad come from Apple or are you happy with their 9.7-inch offerings? Let us know via the comments box below.

Via: 9to5Mac

More about Apple iPad

Latest

Useful links

Features

Top Guides

Best Deals

T3 is part of Future plc, an international media group and leading digital publisher. Visit our corporate site.
© Future Publishing Limited Quay House, The Ambury, Bath BA1 1UA. All rights reserved. England and Wales company registration number 2008885.