Apple iPad Pro 10.5-inch incoming with flexible AMOLED display and new design

When the iPad Pro appeared with its mighty 12.9-inch display many a jaw fell slack. Now Apple is reportedly working on a new range with three size options including the current 9.7-inch model but now with a new 10.5-inch iPad Pro too.

According to analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, speaking to Apple Insider, Apple plans to release three iPad Pro sizes in 2017. That will mean one full sized 12.9-inch iPad Pro, the more affordable 9.7-inch model and a mid-range 10.5-inch variant. At least two of which should feature Apple's A10X processor.

The A10X system-on-a-chip is, according to the source, made using a 10nm process and should appear in the 12.9-inch and 10.5-inch models.

Apple doesn't want to stop at new sizes and chips though. The source also claims that the iPad Pro will get a major overhaul in 2018.

The third generation of iPad Pros should not only feature a new chassis design but the latest flexible AMOLED displays too. Apple has been investing in AMOLED since it began using the screens in its Apple Watch wearables.

While this can be taken with a pinch of salt for now, as it's early and the view of one analyst, Apple does need to innovate on tablets after poor sales in recent years. Here's hoping we'll see a foldable iPad Pro for 2018.

via Apple insider