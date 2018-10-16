All-new Kindle Paperwhite arrives with Audible and waterproofing

Amazon has reimagined the Kindle Paperwhite, adding a lot of features which were previously only available on the top-of-the-range Kindle Oasis.

The new Paperwhite features a thinner and lighter design, waterproofing, and Audible so you can switch seamlessly between reading and listening to professionally narrated performances from the world’s largest selection of audiobooks.

The all-new design features a sleek front, and a back made of soft, grippable material so it rests comfortably in your hand.

It's the thinnest and lightest Kindle Paperwhite yet, measuring 8.18mm thick and weighing 182g.

The e-reader's six-inch, 300 ppi display includes five LEDs and an adjustable front light for a uniform, glare-free display in any setting.

The new Kindle Paperwhite is also waterproof, designed to withstand getting splashed at the beach or dropped in the bathtub, or pool.

It’s IPX8 rated to protect against immersion in up to two metres of fresh water for up to 60 minutes.

Image 1 of 2 Image 2 of 2

The all-new Kindle Paperwhite comes with twice the storage as the previous generation, and is now available in 8GB and 32GB models.

That gives you plenty of space for your favourite audiobooks, another new feature to make its way onto Amazon's affordable e-reader. With Audible and Bluetooth built-in you can switch seamlessly between reading and listening so you never lose your place.

The all-new Kindle Paperwhite is available for pre-order today for just £119.99 at Amazon and will start shipping on 7th November.