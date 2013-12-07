Alexander Wang designs limited edition Beats by Dr. Dre

Beats by Dr. Dre has partnered with New York Fashion Designer Alexander Wang to release exclusive range of Beats products

This stylish collection of custom Beats products will be the most sought after gifts this Christmas.

The limited pieces consist of Alexander Wang's signature pale gold accents and matte black finishes, each with their own embossed glossy stingray case with zipper and clip.

Wang said that he's a fan of Beats by Dr. Dre and uses the headphones when he travels.

“The limited edition collection for Beats by Dr. Dre include my favorite headphones and portable speaker, which I personally love to use. For this collaboration with Beats by Dr. Dre, it felt right and a natural choice for me to give the Beats Studio headphones, Beats Pill and Urbeats earbuds a clean, minimal look with a luxe sensibility” Wang says.

The Beats Studio headphones retail at $449, the Beats Pill portable wireless speaker at $299 and the Urbeats Earbuds at $149.

The collection will be available in a private, one-day event before being offered to the public on December 15.

For your chance to buy this limited edition collection before anyone else, sign up at www.beatsbydre.com.