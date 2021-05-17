What is VPN APK?

VPN APK might sound like a complex term, but in reality, it just describes VPN technology that’s compatible with Android devices. The best VPN services provide options for all operating systems, but it’s important to check that the option you choose offers this level of compatibility.

In this article, we explain what APK is, how it can enable you to install a VPN on your Android device, and the protection it offers. Read on to learn how to benefit from an extra layer of security and privacy when using your Android phone or tablet.

What is an APK?

APK (Android Package Kit) is a file format that’s compatible with Android devices. APK files are used for sideloading apps - those not typically listed on the Google Play store. They are available via third-party vendors and, as a result, may contain malicious content.

For this reason, you need to be extra vigilant before downloading an APK file. Do your due diligence and check the legitimacy of the VPN vendor site before downloading the APK file.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Why do I need an APK file for an Android VPN?

When you visit a VPN provider’s website, you’ll see that there are multiple download options. These options have specific software that’s compatible with particular operating systems, and each will have a different file extension.

For example, Apple iOS files typically end in .ipa. Unless you use a compatible file type on your Android device, you can’t access all the security and anonymity features provided by VPN technology. APK is the file extension that’s compatible with Android VPNs.

Most legitimate VPN providers will make it easy for you to locate and download the APK file for your Android device. You’ll usually see a range of options for compatible operating systems. Just follow the instructions to download and install the technology as you would any other app.

What are the benefits of VPN APK?

Typically, a VPN that's compatible with Android devices will provide you with the same level of privacy and protection that you might receive when downloading a VPN for another device or operating system.

A VPN offers an extra layer of security when browsing online. It also enables you to access geo-restricted content such as region-specific content streaming services, and makes it possible to access the internet anonymously.

Online anonymity provides many legitimate benefits, such as data protection and the avoidance of targeted marketing and ad tracking.

APK enables VPN providers to offer Android users the same benefits that other users on different operating systems enjoy. Of course, these benefits can sometimes come with drawbacks if the technology you download is unsafe, so always do your research before committing to a provider.

There are lots of free providers for VPNs out there, but you must be extra vigilant before signing up to a free service as there is often less regulatory oversight. You should also weigh up whether a free VPN is right for your requirements as, more often than not, a free VPN provider offers a very limited service.

In search of more info about VPNs