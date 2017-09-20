There are now over 130 Xbox One X Enhanced Games: here's the full list

Another bunch of Xbox One X pre-orders have gone live today, but Microsoft has also revealed a large list of games classified as Xbox One X Enhanced Titles. We've listed all of them below.

There are now more than 130 games in the Xbox One X Enhanced list including new additions like Far Cry 5, L.A. Noire, Greedfall and Okami HD.

What does Xbox One X Enhanced mean?

Essentially Enhanced games are games that are going to take advantage of the Xbox One X's tech advances. So that's 4K at 30fps or 60fps as well as HDR.

However, not all Enhanced games will render as true native 4K. Some use checkerboard rendering, which is a bit of a fudge to up the resolution and, essentially, fill in the pixels. This is what the PS4 Pro is also capable of.

All the Xbox One X Enhanced games so far