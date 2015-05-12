T3 Drives Tesla Model S P85D: the electric dream machine

Previous Next 2/7

An important vehicle

Aside from being fitted with a giant iPad, the tech includes 'superhuman' Autopilot functions, a fast-charging 85kWh battery and the Tesla app, which allows the owner to check the charge, lock/unlock the car, start the car, honk the horn (handy for freaking out car park attendants), flash the lights and set the cabin temperature.

These are just some of the reason that we'd describe it as the most important car of the last 20 years. It's truly disruptive bit of technology - that happens to come on wheels.

Let's not kid ourselves, though. Tesla's first 11 years have been a rocky - last year the firm recalled of 29,222 Model S saloons due to, ahem, 'excessive heating of an adapter'. But with the P85D, Tesla is finally proving that all-electric's are a viable alternative to Audi, Beamer or Merc. Sure, the P85D starts at an eye-watering £79,080, but that includes free access to Tesla's network of private Superchargers, along with the slower 'Type 2' points that any electric car can use. Even if you charge the P85D at home, a full 'tank' will only cost around £5.

No wonder Tesla wunderkind Elon Musk, who bears more than a passing resemblance to a certain iron-clad comic book superhero, is currently planning a manned mission to mars. Perhaps he's going in search of Tesla's meteoric share price.

But back to earth. The P85D is one of the few all-wheel electric drive cars (EV's are huge in Norway, where stiff taxes on fossil-fuelled cars make electrics and hybrids a no brainer). It achieves this with dual motors - hence the P85 'D'. There's no gear box, of course, but no sign of the motors in either the generous rear boot or capacious front boot (froot?). The two hidden motors, each about the size of a small tree trunk, are tucked over the front and rear axles. The front motor develops 221bhp while the rear deploys 470bhp - that's a kidney-crushing 691bhp in total.

The space and time-bending linear torque catapults the car forward at a terrifying but exhilarating pace. The experience is enhanced by the eerie, distant whirr of the electric engine rotors. Sadly, you'll have to switch off 'Insane' mode and artfully manage the battery - a thin slab spread across over the car's entire floorpan - to achieve a range anywhere close to its officially rated range of 300miles.

But enough background, time to take it for a spin. As we walk towards the car, the motorised door handles whirr out of the bodywork to greet us. There's no start/stop button - you just flip a stalk on the steering column into Drive, put your foot down, and it silently leaps forward.