Making you go faster: The tech inside your running shoes explained

German Engineering: Adidas

Boost Foam

In 2012 Adidas decided to ditch the traditional EVA (that's Ethylene-vinyl acetate for anyone who cares) sole you still find in many running shoes and bring us the all new Boost foam. Over time, under the repeated impact of running, classic EVA compresses until its cushioning effect has been reduced to the point you need get new ones. Not so with Adidas' Boosttechnology.

Boost foam is made from thousands of little bubbles made from thermoplastic polyurethane, or TPU. A material more commonly found in car instrument panels, TPU is known for being strong and elastic. Drop a golf ball onto a square of it from waist height and it'll bounce right back, up above where it started. It's also able to withstand temperatures ranging from 40 degrees celsius down to minus 20 and is more resilient to the effects of impact, meaning it doesn't degrade nearly as fast as that good old EVA we used to love.

What it means for your running

The basic idea is that when your Boost-clad feet pound the pavements, the TPU foam converts all the energy you'd normally lose in sound, heat and vibration, back into power for your stride, giving you a welcome boost with every foot strike.

New Adidas PrimeKnit Upper

First outed ahead of the London Olympics, Adidas PrimeKnit upper is what the Three Stripers call 'seamless engineering technology'. Very similar to Nike's Flyknit, rather than using lots of little parts, all stitched together,PrimeKnit digitally knits the entire upper in one continuous piece using fused yarn.

What it means for your running

For a start, no seams means a lighter shoe, great if you're looking for that minimalist feel.Then there's the added flexibly that comes with the weave. Adidas' lab tests revealed that your feet can expand up to as much as 10mm when you run.The PrimeKnit weave offers support where and when it's needed rather than relying on fixed point,structured reinforcements. This means the uppers actually adapt as you run for less friction and a more snug, comfortable fit. Although the close-fitting hug feeling you get might not be everyone's cup of Gatorade.

Stretch Web Outsole

While making the 2015 Ultra Boost, Adidas also put the outsole, that bit on the very bottom of your running shoe,through their tech labs.The result is the new Stretch Web Outsole, a perforated elastic structure, made from Contintental rubber and designed to enhance the energy return effects of the Boost foam midsole, stretching and flexing in response to your unique foot strike.

Developed using heat and pressure sensing technology, the grips arranged across the bottom of the foot correspond with the key pressure points as the foot moves through a stride, ensuring the most used areas are also the hardest wearing.

What it means for your running

Having an outsole that works with the midsole, adapting to your unique foot strike,& should make for a far more comfortable run.The grip pattern also provides traction without overdoing it.