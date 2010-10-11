T3 Gadget Awards 2010: The Winners

Previous Next 7/20

Innovation of the Year: Apple iPad

Always switched on, sophisticated enough to please real gadget heads and simple enough for your dad to use, this scaled-up iPod Touch sells itself more effectively than any gadget we've seen. When we took two iPads to the Gadget Show Live in April, they were the talk of the show. Everyone who picked one up, even those who were initially sceptical, was soon flicking, tilting and pinching their way through the built-in apps, hypnotised by the 9.7-inch, hi-res screen and the innate simplicity of the OS.

Apple iPad review | Innovation of the Year | T3 Judges' Video