T3 Awards 2015: Which of these will you pick as your Gadget of the Year?

The best tech in the world

The 'gadget of the year' award is always the most hotly contested award category and for good reason. It's all-encompassing, showing off the greatest gadgets in the world today. The breadth of kit on show proves that technology has seeped into every crevice of our lives - from communication to fashion, from fitness to capturing perfect moments.

2015 will go down as a historic year for gadgets. Over the past 12 months, new categories have been made, while familiar product lines from the biggest and best companies have been refined and revolutionised.

While our judges - and you, the good reader - do the difficult job of choosing the best tech thing around, here's a handy list of what makes up the Gadget of the Year category.

These devices are at the top of their class and offer something that's unique in the tech world. Whether this is design, usability or just sheer awesomeness, they are all deserving of the best gadget crown.

But, as always, there can be only one...