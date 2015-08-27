By T3 Online
T3 Awards 2015: let's all drool over the luxurious Car of the Year shortlist
From an insanely fast Tesla to a hydrogen powered Toyota
Cars are arguably the most interesting area of development in technology at the moment: they're getting faster, more efficient, and even starting to become driverless.
In this category we have the mighty-fast BMW i8 and Tesla Model S P85D, up against the innovative Toyota Mirai, which runs on fuel-of-the-future hydrogen.
The BMW i8 shook up the automotive industry when it arrived on the scene. With striking looks and efficient performance, this car is a real innovation. It's instantly recognisable, and features supercar-rivalling performance.
The i8 is powered by a 1.5-litre petrol engine and a 129 bhp electric motor, which helps the car reach 62mph in just 4.4 seconds. Despite these performance figures, the i8 will return a remarkable 134.5mpg and CO2 emissions of just 49g/km.
The Tesla Model S P85D may look like a run of the mill family saloon, but under the bonnet it's a different story.
The P85D is an all-electric vehicle capable of going from 0-62mph in 3.3 seconds. That figure puts it on par with the Ferraris and Lamborghinis of this world. That acceleration is achieved when the car is in 'Insane Mode' - yes, the car actually has an insane mode - and it was delivered to vehicles with an OTA software update.
This isn't some barebones racer either; it's comfortable, luxurious and has a range of about 240 miles.
Audi first announced the R8 e-tron in 2010. It's changed quite a bit from its initial concept, but that doesn't make the car any less desirable.
The R8 e-tron features two electric motors and rear-wheel drive car, giving it a 0-62mph time of 4.4 seconds and a range of 280 miles.
Instead of a rear view mirror the R8 makes use of a camera and 6.8-inch AMOLED touch screen.
What will all of this tech cost you? £850,000, which is a steal if you consider only ten have been made.
The Jaguar XE is a massively important car for the British motoring industry, taking on the likes of BMW, Audi and Mercedes.
Does it like up to expectations? Of course it does! The XE, especially in 'S' guise, is an excellent driving machine. Throttle responce is fierce, brakes are even more fierce, and the steering has feel despite being electric.
The XE also has an impressive amount of tech, including the ability to self-park and control via a smartphone app.
The Toyota Mirai (that's Japanese for future) earns its place on the shortlist for being the first hydrogen fuel powered vehicle to be sold commercially. Sure, it's no way near as fast as most of the other cars on this list, but it shows innovation that T3 can really get behind.
The Golf GTE is a fast and desirable hybrid. It may not have the dynamic ability of the petrol-powered GTI, but it does feature rock-bottom running costs. All electric range is around 20 miles, but the electric engine is mainly there to improve performance of the 148bhp 1.4-litre turbocharged petrol engine.
It's quiet, fast, congestion-charge free and can fit a family of four - what more do you need? Seriously.
