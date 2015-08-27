T3 Awards 2015: let's all drool over the luxurious Car of the Year shortlist

Previous Next 1/7

Which car will cross the finishing line?

Cars are arguably the most interesting area of development in technology at the moment: they're getting faster, more efficient, and even starting to become driverless.

In this category we have the mighty-fast BMW i8 and Tesla Model S P85D, up against the innovative Toyota Mirai, which runs on fuel-of-the-future hydrogen.

Which car will take the top spot on the podium? Help us decide by voting in the T3 Awards.