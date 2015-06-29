Here is Audi's all new A4: An Eco-friendly, tech-filled, and safe saloon

Previous Next 4/8

3. It's super safe

Audi has packed this car with driver enhancing safety tech, making it incredibly difficult to crash the thing.

Customers will have the option to add cruise control with traffic-jam assist for slow-moving traffic, predictive efficiency assist (to help with even lower fuel consumption), Audi active lane assist and Audi side assist, which stops you straying into the wrong lane of traffic.

Completely new is parking assist, which makes use of twelve radar sensors to help maneuver the car into parking spaces that are either parallel or right-angled. All you'll need to do is operate the gas, gears and brake. Also new is the City Assistance System, which supports drivers when changing lanes, providing an LED warning if another vehicle is in the blind spot.

Audi side assist, will warn of potential collisions from behind and can take preventative measures (such as as putting the hazard lights on). And you can also include cross-traffic assist, which will warn you of on-coming traffic when reversing from a parking space.

Other interesting safety tech includes the exit warning, which detects on-coming vehicles after you've parked, and stops you from opening the door and making a very costly mistake.

We haven't driven one yet, but it would appear that you'd have to be incredibly stupid to crash this car.