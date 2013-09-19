Grand Theft Auto 5: top 10 in-game tech

Previous Next 6/10

cars and more cars

The Exsorbeo gaming console has been a fixture in the GTA universe since GTA: San Adreas. Back then it was advertised as a handheld console that was shaped like a phallus. Adverts for it have popped up (no pun intended) in entries in the series since then - in Liberty City Stories and IV. The Exsorbeo 720 is a home console in Grand Theft Auto 5, played by Michael's horrible son, Jimmy. The Phallus control interface seems to have gone, but the inferences of a generation (ahem) playing with themselves have not.