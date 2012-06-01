Electric Guitars: The weird and wonderful

Previous Next 3/10

Teuffel Birdfish

Ulrich Teuffel has fast created a reputation for incredible guitar design, and it all started with the Birdfish guitar - so called because of the shape of the main aluminium components. Aluminium is used all over the guitar for it's ability to transfer vibrations without interferences, whilst the tonebars on top are made from American Alder and Michigan Maple respectively, and aligned horizontally to react very sensitively with the strings.

The Birdfish looks as much a piece of abstract art as it does a guitar, but every component is crafted and fitted with specific sound and purpose in mind. If it didn't have strings, we'd be nonplussed as to what to do with it, but if it's good enough for bonafide rockstars like Kirk Hammett (Metallica) and Billy Gibbons (ZZ Top), then it's good enough for us.

Or it would be, if we had a spare £8,500.

Link: Teuffel Birdfish