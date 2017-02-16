All the Lego Batman sets from the new Lego Batman movie!

Previous Next 10/10

Batcave Break-In

As the most expensive of all the kits, we expect a lot, and the Batcave Break-In doesn’t disappoint! It includes six minifigures including Batman, The Penguin, Bruce Wayne, Alfred Pennyworth and two Hench-Penguins. The three main attractions, the Batcave, Batboat and Duckmobile are all highly detailed and don’t disappoint from the consistent levels of intricacy these Batman Lego sets have.

The mission is to transform from Bruce Wayne to Batman via a revolving door set into the Batcave walls, choose from three Batsuits, and capture the Penguins using the Batboat’s weapons whilst avoiding the Penguins counter attacks. This set is definitely worth the money as it has an amazing set up, great levels of detail in the minifigures and ingenious contraptions as part of the locations.