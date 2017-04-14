Google Home tips: 10 great things you can do with your new Google Home

Previous Next 1/11

Introduction

Google Home is undoubtedly a very cool addition to any smart home setup. Like Amazon Echo, it enables you to control devices, and listen to media with your voice.

There are areas where Echo is better – in its smart home control for example – but Google Home betters Alexa in many ways.

Perhaps the best thing about Google Home is being able to search for pretty much anything – it being tightly integrated with Google search. Unlike Amazon Echo, you won’t need to add a skill to ask even the most random of questions.

It also looks the part – being very suited to a bookshelf in a lounge (whereas we’ve always thought of Amazon Echo being more of a kitchen device). Why? Well, it kinda looks like a lamp or air freshener, is very unassuming but stylish, and it connects with Chromecast devices attached to your TV – giving you voice control of your home entertainment system.

So let’s look at ten of the coolest things you can do with Google Home – from managing your calendar to translating anything to another language…and much more - click through the gallery to see them all!