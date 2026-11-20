Earlier this year I had the misfortune of breaking some ribs, which saw Zwift become my recovery assistant when I wasn't able or confident to ride outside.

While I ride on a Wahoo Kickr Bike, I've also previously tested out the more affordable Zwift Ride indoor bike frame – and it's a really excellent product.

It pairs with Wahoo's Kickr Core, sold in one package (or separately, if you prefer), and makes cycle training in front of a display really effective.

Save 18% (£200) Zwift Ride + Kickr Core: was £1,099 now £899 at Zwift The previous lowest Black Friday price in 2025 was £999, so this year's discount is double – making for a great deal. You do have to pay £65 for shipping, but the fact this product duo is large and heavy, and will arrive on a pallet makes that justifiable. It's a perfect option to house in the garage, out of sight, but you could also easily position it to the side of a room, bringing it out for Zwift sessions as needed.

Zwift is a virtual cycling experience, where you embody an avatar and set about in fixed routes, group rides, races, and so forth, with the equipment reacting to the terrain and climb – emulating the real-world experience to a degree.

While I love to get outside in the summer, I've found living in a rural part of the UK has seen increase in black ice and heightened risk. I've come off before and cut to the bone, so I'm much happier indoors maintaining summer fitness levels (well, ish).

Zwift Ride with Kickr Core is an ideal way to do that. Whether you want to maintain or up your FTP, increase your mileage, gain muscle strength for sprints or breakaway climbing bursts, it's all available here.

Side note: you only get 14 days of Zwift membership to trial, after which it's now £17.99 per month for the basic package. I've previously paid month-by-month, as I tend to skip the summer months, but you can lump out a full year for £179 and save.

With December likely to get much colder, and the January fitness kick inevitable, if I was without an indoor bike of any kind, the Zwift Ride combo would be an easy recommendation – without blowing the budget to astronomical levels. Especially at this new price low.