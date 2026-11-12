Apple's smart glasses have been rumoured for years, but the latest mention comes from a company that claims to have worked on them.

Quick Intelligent Equipment, a Chinese manufacturing equipment maker, told investors during its quarterly earnings briefing that it has been involved in "Apple's AI glasses" project. It also said it has worked on a new pair of smart earphones for the company.

Securities Times reported the comments, which MacRumors spotted. The firm makes machine vision inspection equipment, and it said in the call that it expects the work on Apple’s glasses to increase demand for its products.

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Apple hasn't commented, and we suspect that if the rumours are true, it won’t be very pleased that a supplier has spoken publicly about an unannounced product. Still, firms like this usually get involved once a device is well into development, giving those waiting for them some hope that they could be well on their way.

When are we likely to see Apple’s smart glasses?

Bloomberg's Mark Gurman reported earlier this year that Apple's first glasses have been delayed until late 2027 , with an unveiling expected at WWDC next June. They apparently won't have a display. Instead, like the Ray-Ban Meta glasses, they're expected to use cameras, microphones and speakers with Siri to take photos, play music, handle calls, give directions, translate languages and answer questions about what's in front of you.

Design is set to be a big part of the pitch, too, as it was when the Apple Watch first launched in 2015. Apple is reportedly testing four frame styles made from acetate, with colours including black, ocean blue and light brown. The Apple Watch is sold in aluminium, titanium and ceramic cases in several colours, with dozens of bands to swap between, and AirPods Max come in a range of shades, too. Offering buyers the same kind of choice with glasses makes sense for something you’d be wearing on your face.

Quick Intelligent Equipment's mention of the earphones during the call, meanwhile, could refer to the AirPods with built-in cameras , which have also been rumoured and are expected to use similar AI features to recognise your surroundings,

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Of course, nothing has been officially confirmed by Apple, nor will it be until the official announcement, but with a supplier now discussing the rumoured glasses on an earnings call, it looks like they could arrive soon (maybe).