Apple's AI smart glasses are reportedly thinner and less obvious – and they're coming next summer

In Summary Apple's first smart glasses could launch during WWDC 2027.

They will have a slimmer build than rivals, it's claimed.

Don't expect a display on this generation.

There has been plenty of chatter about Apple’s AI smart glasses, with rumours ramping up after a Chinese supplier mentioned the unreleased glasses during an earnings call last week.

Now we've learned even more, with Bloomberg's renowned Apple expert Mark Gurman going all in on new details.

According to Gurman and his weekly Power On newsletter, Apple’s first AI smart glasses will be unveiled at WWDC 2027 in the summer. He's mentioned that before, but also adds that they could be released before the end of the year.

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Apparently, the smart / AI glasses are codenamed N50 internally and are claimed to be slimmer than Meta’s second-generation Ray-Bans, with some test units featuring oval camera openings in the frames.

It’s said they will have a light to indicate charging and use, and Apple is apparently considering extra privacy features too, which is probably necessary given the recent controversy around rival pairs.

It’s previously been claimed that Apple is working on multiple styles and colour options, though Gurman also notes a focus on materials, sensors, and audio quality, with some employees said to describe the sound as “industry-leading”.

What else might Apple’s first smart glasses offer?

Elsewhere, the first smart glasses won’t have augmented reality displays. Instead, they’re said to rely on Siri (unsurprising), which uses built-in cameras to interpret the wearer’s surroundings. Possible tasks include recognising buildings, suggesting recipes from fridge contents, navigation, translation, calls, messages, notifications, reminders, music and smart home control.

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Rather than building dedicated apps, Gurman has suggested that developers will expose iPhone app functions to Siri, enabling actions such as booking tables, hailing rides or buying tickets.

A recent iPhone will handle most of the processing, compensating for modest on-board hardware, and as you might expect, Android phones won’t be supported. Wi-Fi will apparently keep some features working without the phone, but the glasses won’t function as a fully independent device.

Prototypes reportedly run a slimmed-down visionOS 28 on an Apple Watch-derived chip, and charging is said to be via a magnetic connector “roughly the size of a Tic Tac”. This is positioned on the left temple arm. However, Gurman did acknowledge that it wasn’t clear whether the glasses would ship with this charging mechanism.

Nothing is official to date, of course, and it does not look like it will be for several months.

It's claimed the hardware is largely finalised, but software and AI work is running late and could push back the rumoured release. It’s therefore still a wait-and-see situation here, but at least there are some quite substantial details as to what we might be able to expect.