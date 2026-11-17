Sky just shook up the UK TV industry – free Sky Glass and Sky Stream upgrade brings recordings to the forefront and so much more
I think we just saw the death throes of satellite in Sky's new update
T3 was treated to a preview of the new Sky OS for Sky Glass and Sky Stream in September, and we were impressed at the changes. Now you can be too, as the update is rolling out to Sky devices now.
If it hasn't arrived on your device yet, it should soon. It brings a mighty list of changes to the user experience, including a new My Library for cloud recordings, and an easier way to access the TV Guide.
There's also a new Smart Voice for user interaction, which is AI-powered to give you a more conversational way to find content. You can basically command your Sky Glass or Stream box using normal, natural language and it should find what you're looking for. And you can ask follow-up questions, which it will recognise in context.
The homepage has been rejigged for quicker, more intuitive control. That includes a new navigation bar at the top of the homescreen with tabs to take you to important sections.
There's a new My Library section where all your Watchlist items and recordings can now be found, instead of having to scroll down the page. The Guide can be accessed here with just one click. And there is a Sports tab for direct access to all the sports content.
You can also access settings from the top tab, as well as your account details.
Finally, the menu bar features a Recents button on the far left, which brings up a Continue Watching screen, with recently viewed shows, live channels and apps.
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Does this signal the death of satellite
While Sky will continue Sky Q (and older boxes) for a while yet, the biggest hurdle for customers to switch has been the ability to record content. And while Sky Glass and Sky Stream still don't technically record anything locally, there has been a shift in messaging.
Now, when you click the "+" symbol on the remote, you will be given the option to add a show to your Watchlist or record it – with the latter being stored in the cloud. Every account can record up to 1,000 hours of content before having to delete something.
There is a caveat – not all channels allow you to record on Glass and Stream. The BBC, for example, only lets you catch up on BBC iPlayer rather than store its shows in your cloud allocation. But then, that also means they won't take up your recording space.
To be honest, Sky has long used cloud recordings with its streaming products, but hasn't shouted about it so overtly before. It has also borrowed something from Sky Q to also ease transition for customers.
Users can now manage their recordings on Glass and Stream, just like they've been able to do on Q for years. And you can record single episodes not just whole series.
You'll notice a fair few design tweaks too, which are designed to make curated content recommendations stand out more.
If you haven't yet got the new Sky OS on your device, it should arrive very soon. And if you've been holding off from switching over from Sky Q to Sky's streaming platform, maybe now's the ideal time.
With these changes, satellite is surely on its last stretch.
Rik is T3’s news editor, which means he looks after the news team and the up-to-the-minute coverage of all the hottest gadgets and products you’ll definitely want to read about. And, with more than 35 years of experience in tech and entertainment journalism, including editing and writing for numerous websites, magazines, and newspapers, he’s always got an eye on the next big thing.
Rik also has extensive knowledge of AV, TV streaming and smart home kit, plus just about everything to do with games since the late 80s. Prior to T3, he spent 13 years at Pocket-lint heading up its news team, and was a TV producer and presenter on such shows as Channel 4's GamesMaster, plus Sky's Games World, Game Over, and Virtual World of Sport.
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