In Summary A new Sky OS is rolling out to Sky Glass and Sky Stream now.

It adds quicker navigation, AI voice interaction, and new recording features.

The update should arrive on your device soon.

T3 was treated to a preview of the new Sky OS for Sky Glass and Sky Stream in September, and we were impressed at the changes. Now you can be too, as the update is rolling out to Sky devices now.

If it hasn't arrived on your device yet, it should soon. It brings a mighty list of changes to the user experience, including a new My Library for cloud recordings, and an easier way to access the TV Guide.

There's also a new Smart Voice for user interaction, which is AI-powered to give you a more conversational way to find content. You can basically command your Sky Glass or Stream box using normal, natural language and it should find what you're looking for. And you can ask follow-up questions, which it will recognise in context.

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The homepage has been rejigged for quicker, more intuitive control. That includes a new navigation bar at the top of the homescreen with tabs to take you to important sections.

There's a new My Library section where all your Watchlist items and recordings can now be found, instead of having to scroll down the page. The Guide can be accessed here with just one click. And there is a Sports tab for direct access to all the sports content.

You can also access settings from the top tab, as well as your account details.

Finally, the menu bar features a Recents button on the far left, which brings up a Continue Watching screen, with recently viewed shows, live channels and apps.

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Does this signal the death of satellite

While Sky will continue Sky Q (and older boxes) for a while yet, the biggest hurdle for customers to switch has been the ability to record content. And while Sky Glass and Sky Stream still don't technically record anything locally, there has been a shift in messaging.

Now, when you click the "+" symbol on the remote, you will be given the option to add a show to your Watchlist or record it – with the latter being stored in the cloud. Every account can record up to 1,000 hours of content before having to delete something.

There is a caveat – not all channels allow you to record on Glass and Stream. The BBC, for example, only lets you catch up on BBC iPlayer rather than store its shows in your cloud allocation. But then, that also means they won't take up your recording space.

To be honest, Sky has long used cloud recordings with its streaming products, but hasn't shouted about it so overtly before. It has also borrowed something from Sky Q to also ease transition for customers.

Users can now manage their recordings on Glass and Stream, just like they've been able to do on Q for years. And you can record single episodes not just whole series.

You'll notice a fair few design tweaks too, which are designed to make curated content recommendations stand out more.

If you haven't yet got the new Sky OS on your device, it should arrive very soon. And if you've been holding off from switching over from Sky Q to Sky's streaming platform, maybe now's the ideal time.

With these changes, satellite is surely on its last stretch.