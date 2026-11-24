UK Sky customers get the "lowest prices ever" on TV packages, broadband and mobile – see my Black Friday editor's picks right here
There are big deals across TV, broadband, smart home and mobile
Sky's Black Friday deals are always worth looking out for, especially if you're in the market for a new TV service or broadband provider. And existing UK customers can even get a bargain or two as well.
So these Black Friday bargains are well worth considering, especially if you're after a cheap streaming package for your Christmas telly. There are plenty to choose from, but these are my personal editor's picks.
Save at least £72 over a 24-month contract for Sky's Essential TV and Sky Cinema bundle
Take Sky's Essential TV and Sky Cinema bundle, for example. It's now available for just £22 per month and includes Sky's entertainment channels, Netflix, Discovery+, Sky Cinema channels and on demand, and even comes with a Sky Stream box capable of 4K streaming and Dolby Atmos sound.
Alternatives include an Ultimate TV and 900 Mbps broadband package for just £41 per month. As with the Essential TV package above, this is Sky's "lowest ever price" and exclusive to the Black Friday period.
This offers the Sky Stream box, a wider selection of Sky channels, Disney+, HBO Max, Hayu, Netflix, Discovery+ and up to 900 Mbps broadband to stream it all.
Sports fans can even get Essential TV and Sky Sports for just £35 per month.
These deals are all for new customers, although existing Sky TV customers can get some great deals too. For example, you can add Sky Cinema to your package for just £9 per month – down from £14.
And you can get four months of an add-on for free – HD, Ultra HD with Dolby Atmos, Ad Skipping, or Sky Kids.
These offers are available until 3 December 2026.
But there's more – Sky Smart Home and Sky Mobile deals
Existing Sky customers are also being offered the Sky Smart Home bundle, including a Smart Doorbell, a Chime, the Indoor Camera, and the Smart Home Plan+ for just £4 per month – that's half price. You just have to pay £20 upfront.
And there are great deals on devices through Sky Mobile too.
From £52 per month on 36-month contract with 5GB of data
Get a package worth £598 for free with the Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra. There's a £12 upfront fee, but the data plan is currently reduced for Black Friday.
Other deals include the iPad Air 11-inch M4 from just £21 per month, and the Google Pixel 11 Pro Fold from £39 per month.
To see all of Sky's Black Friday deals, you can check them out on its dedicated website here.
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
Rik is T3’s news editor, which means he looks after the news team and the up-to-the-minute coverage of all the hottest gadgets and products you’ll definitely want to read about. And, with more than 35 years of experience in tech and entertainment journalism, including editing and writing for numerous websites, magazines, and newspapers, he’s always got an eye on the next big thing.
Rik also has extensive knowledge of AV, TV streaming and smart home kit, plus just about everything to do with games since the late 80s. Prior to T3, he spent 13 years at Pocket-lint heading up its news team, and was a TV producer and presenter on such shows as Channel 4's GamesMaster, plus Sky's Games World, Game Over, and Virtual World of Sport.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.