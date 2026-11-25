Samsung Display just issued a release regarding a substantial share buy-in of Ams Osram, making it the largest shareholder in the semiconductor company, which develops light-emitting technologies – such as those used in many of the best ultra-bright TVs of today.

That’s not all, though, with a strategic partnership also inked to accelerate the commercialisation of the next-generation Micro-LED technology, called Ultra-Small Micro-LED. The clue’s in the name here: that marks the next step in making Micro-LEDs even more “micro”.

What is Micro-LED?

(Image credit: Samsung)

First, a quick reminder on the fundamentals of TV and, in turn Micro-LED.

Current LCD panels (that’s ‘Liquid Crystal Display’) are, in higher-end TV products, backlit by LEDs (light-emitting diodes), which are an inorganic product that emits light.

These full backlight array setups illuminate the image in ‘zones’ and can create even brighter sections for greater contrast. More zones require more LEDs, which eventually reach a limit in how closely they can be placed together.

But manufacturers have got more advanced in their efforts, squeezing LEDs’ scales down more and more, resulting in Mini-LED, then Micro-LED. They’re microns across in scale, which is mind-boggling to imagine.

More LEDs means greater output potential, thus greater brightness – which is why we’ve seen super-bright sets advancing step by step in recent years.

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Why does Ultra-Small Micro-LED matter?

(Image credit: Future / Chris Hall)

The answer to that is somewhat provided above: smaller LEDs provide the opportunity to group yet more together, thus creating more ‘zones’ that provide greater accuracy, deliver less light bleed in an image, and result in a more refined result.

In making LEDs smaller yet again, in Ultra-Small Micro-LED, there’s the potential opportunity to group these even closer together for an even more accurate result – and, of course, an even brighter one.

But there’s more to it than simply grouping together more, as recent non-OLED TV technologies have shifted towards RGB LED setups – where individual red, green and blue LEDs are used for greater colour volume and accuracy – and there’s a potential benefit here, too.

The RGB LED takeover?

(Image credit: Sony)

A number of manufacturers already make RGB LED panels, from Sony to Samsung and TCL to Hisense – but they’re all patented differently, wired differently, and arranged differently on the boards.

One limitation of RGB LED has been that each trio cannot necessarily be placed close together due to other components on the board. Smaller LEDs and some redesigns could see that improve – to which Ultra-Small Micro-LED could well lend its benefit.

That’s not explicitly Samsung Display’s current take on this new technology, however, with its president, Chung Yi, saying that “Ultra-Small Micro-LED [has] the potential to overcome the limitations of existing technologies in areas such as brightness and lifetime. Its potential extends from ultra-small to ultra-large displays.”

The commercial aspect of this is obviously a big consideration, too, as tiny ultra-bright displays with great longevity could be deployed in all manner of opportunities – outside of home-cinema TV panels at home.

But when Ultra-Small Micro-LED does first make it to TVs in coming years – and they’ll no doubt be proof-of-concept in their first stages – expect insanely bright, super-accurate OLED-beating possibilities that, in turn, could also help answer the colour volume question that’s the current trend in TV development.