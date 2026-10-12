New Apple TV 4K will be available to pre-order from tomorrow, claims expert who also reveals the full release date
We should finally be able to purchase an all-new, upgraded Apple TV 4K from tomorrow, 13 October
Quick Summary
Apple will almost certainly unveil its all-new Apple TV 4K tomorrow, Tuesday 13 October.
It is also claimed that pre-orders will start when the event is over, with shipping expected at the end of the month.
Apple will host its second launch event in just over a month tomorrow, 13 October, with smart home devices expected to be the focus – and that includes the long-awaited new Apple TV 4K.
Thought to come with a more powerful chipset, the new streamer will support Siri AI and operate more smoothly than the 2022 model it's replacing. And, according to one industry expert, it'll be available to pre-order as soon as the even is over.
According to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, who is rarely wrong about Apple's plans, the Apple TV 4K (2026) will be available to order from Tuesday 13 October and ship from Friday 30 October. You should also find it in stores from the end of the month, too.
It will come with at least two new features, he says, including built-in microphones to allow users to use voice commands without needing to press a button on the remote. The remote itself will also contain a speaker to make it easier to find when hidden.
Previous rumours have suggested that the new Apple TV 4K will run on the A19 chip – as found in the iPhone 17. This will give it compatibility with Siri AI and Apple Intelligence functionality.
That's also a darn sight more powerful than the A15 in the current set-top-box, so you can expect the new model to run better all-round. It could make a big difference to Apple Arcade gaming, for example, and when loading third-party apps.
Apple's Welcome Home event
Also said to be launching during the "Welcome Home" event tomorrow is the Apple HomeView – the much-rumoured HomePod with a display.
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Targeting the likes of the Amazon Echo Show and Nest Home Hub, the new device will also support Siri AI and come in two versions, it's claimed. There will be one that sits on a tabletop, with another designed for mounting on a wall.
Perhaps surprisingly, Apple is also claimed to be working with LG on a range of other smart home products, including its own video doorbell.
We will be covering all of the major announcements in full as they happen, so join us for the coverage on T3.
Rik is T3’s news editor, which means he looks after the news team and the up-to-the-minute coverage of all the hottest gadgets and products you’ll definitely want to read about. And, with more than 35 years of experience in tech and entertainment journalism, including editing and writing for numerous websites, magazines, and newspapers, he’s always got an eye on the next big thing.
Rik also has extensive knowledge of AV, TV streaming and smart home kit, plus just about everything to do with games since the late 80s. Prior to T3, he spent 13 years at Pocket-lint heading up its news team, and was a TV producer and presenter on such shows as Channel 4's GamesMaster, plus Sky's Games World, Game Over, and Virtual World of Sport.
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